Mesa Royalty Trust (MTR) to pay $0.03 on Oct 31, 2019; Agios Pharmaceuticals (AGIO) SI Increased By 2.36%

Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AGIO) had an increase of 2.36% in short interest. AGIO’s SI was 7.33 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 2.36% from 7.16 million shares previously. With 414,800 avg volume, 18 days are for Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AGIO)’s short sellers to cover AGIO’s short positions. The stock decreased 5.13% or $2.53 during the last trading session, reaching $46.77. About 894,024 shares traded or 53.69% up from the average. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) has declined 45.54% since July 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.97% the S&P500. Some Historical AGIO News: 10/04/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech(R) Presents Positive REOLYSIN(R) Data in Combination With Keytruda and anti-CD73 at Intl Oncolytic Virus Conference 2018; 23/04/2018 – Merck: EMA Validates Type II Variation for KEYTRUDA in Combination With Pemetrexed and Platinum Chemotherapy; 04/05/2018 – AGIOS PHARMACEUTICALS INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $1.63; 26/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – QTRLY OPDIVO WORLDWIDE REVENUE $1,511 MLN VS $1,127 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 07/03/2018 – MERCK & CO – CO, ISAI TO DEVELOP AND COMMERCIALIZE LENVIMA JOINTLY, BOTH AS MONOTHERAPY AND IN COMBINATION WITH MERCK’S ANTI-PD-1 THERAPY, KEYTRUDA; 09/04/2018 – Merck’s Keytruda meets main goal in lung cancer trial; 16/04/2018 – OPDIVO 1-YEAR PROGRESSION-FREE SURVIVAL RATE `SUPERIOR BENEFIT’; 16/04/2018 – BIOTHERA PHARMACEUTICALS PRESENTS TRANSLATIONAL DATA FROM ONGOING CLINICAL TRIALS SHOWING IMPRIME PGG IN COMBINATION WITH MERCK’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) DRIVES INNATE AND ADAPTIVE IMMUNE…; 16/04/2018 – MEDIAN OVERALL SURVIVAL 11.3 MONTHS FOR CHEMOTHERAPY, NOT YET KNOWN FOR KEYTRUDA COMBINATION – DATA; 16/04/2018 – PFS RATE AFTER 1 YEAR 43 PCT FOR BRISTOL-MYERS’ OPDIVO PLUS YERVOY VS 13 PCT FOR CHEMOTHERAPY – DATA

Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR) is expected to pay $0.03 on Oct 31, 2019. (NYSE:MTR) shareholders before Jul 30, 2019 will receive the $0.03 dividend. Mesa Royalty Trust’s current price of $11.22 translates into 0.25% yield. Mesa Royalty Trust’s dividend has Jul 31, 2019 as record date. Jul 18, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 1.58% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $11.22. About 12,503 shares traded or 141.00% up from the average. Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR) has declined 15.03% since July 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.46% the S&P500. Some Historical MTR News: 19/03/2018 Mesa Royalty Trust Announces Trust Income for March 2018; 20/04/2018 – DJ Mesa Royalty Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MTR); 18/04/2018 – MESA ROYALTY TRUST ANNOUNCES TRUST INCOME FOR APRIL 2018; 02/04/2018 – Mesa Royalty Trust Files 2017 Annual Report on Form 10-K

Mesa Royalty Trust holds net overriding royalty interests in various gas and oil properties in the United States. The company has market cap of $20.91 million. It has interests in properties located in the Hugoton field of Kansas; the San Juan Basin field of New Mexico and Colorado; and the Yellow Creek field of Wyoming. It has a 9.78 P/E ratio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.6 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.20, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 2 investors sold Mesa Royalty Trust shares while 3 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 2 raised stakes. 246,877 shares or 0.75% more from 245,038 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 15,000 are held by Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can. Royal Comml Bank Of Canada reported 2,000 shares. Hilton Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR). Moreover, Deutsche National Bank Ag has 0% invested in Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR). Acadian Asset Management Ltd Liability Company owns 680 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Wells Fargo Com Mn invested 0% of its portfolio in Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR). Mcgowan Gp Asset Mgmt holds 59,250 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Us Retail Bank De owns 0% invested in Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR) for 100 shares. 100 were reported by Reilly Fincl Ltd Com. Connecticut-based Greenwich Management Inc has invested 0.42% in Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR). Bank Of America Corporation De reported 2,939 shares. Morgan Stanley, a New York-based fund reported 2,946 shares.

More notable recent Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Mesa Royalty Trust declares $0.028280576 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on July 18, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Automakers Post Mixed June Sales Results; GM Eyes Potential Interest Rate Cut – Benzinga” published on July 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Mesa Royalty Trust declares $0.104356858 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on May 20, 2019. More interesting news about Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Mesa Royalty Trust declares $0.125432844 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on April 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Mesa Royalty Trust declares $0.187511626 dividend – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.63 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.51, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 19 investors sold Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. shares while 41 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 55.93 million shares or 3.47% more from 54.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa stated it has 0% in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO). Morgan Stanley invested 0% in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO). Wellington Management Grp Limited Liability Partnership holds 8.15M shares. Us National Bank De has 553 shares. Alyeska Investment Grp Ltd Partnership has invested 0.15% in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO). Tarbox Family Office reported 23 shares. Rhenman Partners Asset Management has 1% invested in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) for 127,012 shares. Jennison Associate Ltd Company has invested 0.03% in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO). Td Asset accumulated 52,668 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Barclays Public Ltd Company reported 3,498 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Parametric Associate Limited Liability Corporation reported 47,495 shares. California-based Cap Ca has invested 0.2% in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO). Bluemountain Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Com has 13,462 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Brown Advisory, Maryland-based fund reported 374,009 shares. Invesco Limited owns 839,948 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer and rare genetic metabolic disorders in the United States. The company has market cap of $2.75 billion. It is developing Enasidenib, a potent inhibitor of the mutated isocitrate dehydrogenase 2 protein that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for patients with advanced hematologic malignancies with an IDH 2 mutation; Phase 3 clinical trial for patients with IDH2 mutant-positive acute myeloid leukemia (AML); Phase 1b frontline combination trial for patients with newly diagnosed AML with an IDH2 or IDH1 mutation; and Phase 1/2 frontline combination trial for patients with newly diagnosed AML. It currently has negative earnings. The firm is also developing Ivosidenib, a potent inhibitor of the mutated IDH1 protein, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for patients with advanced hematologic malignancies with an IDH1 mutation; Phase 1 clinical trial for advanced solid tumors; Phase 3 clinical trial for patients with nonresectable or metastatic cholangiocarcinoma with an IDH1 mutation; Phase 1b frontline combination trial for patients with newly diagnosed AML with an IDH2 or IDH1 mutation; and Phase 1/2 frontline combination and Phase 3 clinical trials for newly diagnosed AML patients.