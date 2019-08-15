Mesa Royalty Trust (MTR) Reaches $6.75 52-Week Low; Eaton Vance Tax-advantaged Bond & Option Strategies Fund (EXD)’s Sentiment Is 0.46

The stock of Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR) hit a new 52-week low and has $6.41 target or 5.00% below today’s $6.75 share price. The 8 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $12.58M company. The 1-year low was reported on Aug, 15 by Barchart.com. If the $6.41 price target is reached, the company will be worth $628,950 less. The stock decreased 4.26% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $6.75. About 10,554 shares traded or 56.91% up from the average. Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR) has declined 29.73% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.73% the S&P500. Some Historical MTR News: 02/04/2018 – Mesa Royalty Trust Files 2017 Annual Report on Form 10-K; 18/04/2018 – MESA ROYALTY TRUST ANNOUNCES TRUST INCOME FOR APRIL 2018; 20/04/2018 – DJ Mesa Royalty Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MTR); 19/03/2018 Mesa Royalty Trust Announces Trust Income for March 2018

Eaton Vance Tax-advantaged Bond & Option Strategies Fund (EXD) investors sentiment decreased to 0.46 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.79, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. The ratio turned negative, as 6 investment managers increased or opened new positions, while 13 sold and reduced their stock positions in Eaton Vance Tax-advantaged Bond & Option Strategies Fund. The investment managers in our database now possess: 2.09 million shares, down from 2.26 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Eaton Vance Tax-advantaged Bond & Option Strategies Fund in top ten positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 4 Reduced: 9 Increased: 5 New Position: 1.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.6 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.20, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 2 investors sold Mesa Royalty Trust shares while 3 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 2 raised stakes. 246,877 shares or 0.75% more from 245,038 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Acadian Asset Ltd Liability Company has invested 0% in Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR). Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada invested in 0% or 2,000 shares. Greenwich Invest reported 31,170 shares stake. Reilly Limited Liability Co owns 100 shares. Hilton Cap Llc holds 0.01% in Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR) or 3,000 shares. National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can holds 0% or 15,000 shares. Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag holds 0% or 6,257 shares. 59,250 were accumulated by Mcgowan Group Asset Mgmt Incorporated. 2,946 were reported by Morgan Stanley. Us Fincl Bank De reported 0% of its portfolio in Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR). Bancorporation Of America Corp De owns 2,939 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn has 123,435 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Mesa Royalty Trust holds net overriding royalty interests in various gas and oil properties in the United States. The company has market cap of $12.58 million. It has interests in properties located in the Hugoton field of Kansas; the San Juan Basin field of New Mexico and Colorado; and the Yellow Creek field of Wyoming. It has a 5.88 P/E ratio.

Mariner Investment Group Llc holds 2.92% of its portfolio in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Bond and Option Strategies Fund for 233,947 shares. Rivernorth Capital Management Llc owns 416,486 shares or 0.25% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. has 0.07% invested in the company for 21,152 shares. The Missouri-based First Allied Advisory Services Inc. has invested 0.02% in the stock. Guggenheim Capital Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 82,167 shares.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Bond and Option Strategies Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The company has market cap of $92.16 million. The fund is co-managed by Parametric Risk Advisors, LLC. It currently has negative earnings. It invests in fixed income markets.