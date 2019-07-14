Mesa Royalty Trust (MTR) and Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) Comparison side by side

Both Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR) and Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) are Diversified Investments companies, competing one another. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mesa Royalty Trust 12 8.94 N/A 1.15 11.36 Saratoga Investment Corp. 23 4.00 N/A 2.63 9.26

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Saratoga Investment Corp. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Mesa Royalty Trust. The company that Presently has a higher P/E ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Mesa Royalty Trust’s shares have been trading at higher P/E ratio which means it is currently more expensive than Saratoga Investment Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Mesa Royalty Trust and Saratoga Investment Corp.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mesa Royalty Trust 0.00% 75.1% 62.8% Saratoga Investment Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Mesa Royalty Trust and Saratoga Investment Corp. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Mesa Royalty Trust 0 0 0 0.00 Saratoga Investment Corp. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Saratoga Investment Corp.’s potential upside is 5.82% and its consensus target price is $26.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 13.5% of Mesa Royalty Trust shares and 18.7% of Saratoga Investment Corp. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 26.95% of Saratoga Investment Corp.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mesa Royalty Trust -3.51% 0.51% 5.99% -1.61% -15.03% 20.06% Saratoga Investment Corp. -3.95% -0.86% 5.37% 13.01% 14.18% 22.21%

For the past year Mesa Royalty Trust has weaker performance than Saratoga Investment Corp.

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity. It seeks to invest in the United States. The firm primarily invests $5 million to $20 million in companies having EBITDA of $2 million or greater and revenues of $8 million to $150 million. It invests through direct lending as well as participation in loan syndicates. The firm was formerly known as GSC Investment Corp. Saratoga Investment Corp. is based in New York, New York with an additional office in Florham Park, New Jersey.