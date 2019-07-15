Mesa Labs (MLAB) Stock Value Rose While Atlanta Capital Management Co Trimmed Stake by $1.20 Million; Guggenheim Capital Has Upped Its Stake in Blackrock LTD Duration T (BLW) by $525,742

Guggenheim Capital Llc increased its stake in Blackrock Ltd Duration Inc T (BLW) by 18.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guggenheim Capital Llc bought 37,553 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 237,134 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.49 million, up from 199,581 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guggenheim Capital Llc who had been investing in Blackrock Ltd Duration Inc T for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $544.29M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $15.12. About 65,557 shares traded. BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) has declined 1.67% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.10% the S&P500.

Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc decreased its stake in Mesa Labs Inc (MLAB) by 4.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc sold 5,216 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.30% with the market. The institutional investor held 120,233 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.71 million, down from 125,449 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc who had been investing in Mesa Labs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $938.22M market cap company. The stock increased 2.76% or $6.46 during the last trading session, reaching $240.5. About 52,747 shares traded. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) has risen 45.12% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.69% the S&P500. Some Historical MLAB News: 08/05/2018 – Mesa Labs at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 22/04/2018 – DJ Mesa Laboratories Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MLAB); 04/04/2018 – Mesa Labs Declares Quarterly Dividend; 11/04/2018 – Mesa Labs: Greg DiNoia Has Been Appointed to Lead Comml Ops; 24/05/2018 – Mesa Labs Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – Mesa Labs at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 09/03/2018 – Mesa Labs Short-Interest Ratio Rises 93% to 25 Days; 07/03/2018 Mesa Labs Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/04/2018 – Mesa Labs Reports Transition of its Chief Sales and Marketing Officer; 29/03/2018 – FDA: Mesa Laboratories Bozeman Manufacturing Facility- SporAmpule Biological Indicator Catalog Number SPS5-100

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.98, from 2.13 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 7 investors sold BLW shares while 13 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 20 raised stakes. 8.33 million shares or 0.35% less from 8.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parametric Assocs has 25,870 shares. Carroll Fincl Assocs Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW). 26,474 are held by Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Company. Gradient Invests has invested 0% in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW). Cwm Limited Com reported 17,857 shares. Optimum Inv holds 0.03% or 5,700 shares in its portfolio. Private Group has invested 0.45% in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW). Envestnet Asset Inc owns 18,557 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Park Avenue Limited Liability Co invested 0.01% of its portfolio in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW). Capital Investment Advsrs Lc has invested 0.37% in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW). Stifel Finance Corp, a Missouri-based fund reported 273,214 shares. First Allied Advisory Ser has 0.01% invested in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW). North Star Invest Management Corporation owns 500 shares. 118,061 are owned by Raymond James Assoc. Seabridge Advisors Lc has invested 0.65% in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW).

Guggenheim Capital Llc, which manages about $25.60 billion and $12.27B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubr Co (NASDAQ:GT) by 84,867 shares to 119,687 shares, valued at $2.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Illinois Tool Wks Inc (NYSE:ITW) by 3,704 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 128,616 shares, and cut its stake in Goldman Sachs Bdc Inc.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 selling transactions for $3.71 million activity. Schmieder John Bradley sold 2,500 shares worth $581,750. 3,254 Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) shares with value of $750,687 were sold by GUILLEMIN EVAN. $459,240 worth of Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) shares were sold by KELLY DAVID M.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.45, from 1.45 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 5 investors sold MLAB shares while 43 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 32 raised stakes. 2.76 million shares or 4.11% less from 2.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alpha Cubed Invs Ltd stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB). Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada reported 10,949 shares. New York-based Renaissance Technology Lc has invested 0.01% in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB). Susquehanna Interest Group Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 0% or 1,097 shares. 2,227 are held by Aqr Capital Management Ltd Co. Navellier Assocs Incorporated reported 1,547 shares. Bahl Gaynor has 0.03% invested in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB). Glenmede Na owns 0% invested in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) for 1,749 shares. Goldman Sachs Gru stated it has 1,639 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Brown Advisory has 3,874 shares. The New York-based Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB). Stifel Fincl holds 5,852 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Millennium Management Ltd has invested 0.01% in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB). Voya Inv Management Limited Liability Company owns 1,327 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt stated it has 3,567 shares.

Analysts await Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.59 EPS, down 4.22% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.66 per share. MLAB’s profit will be $6.20 million for 37.81 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.31 actual EPS reported by Mesa Laboratories, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.37% EPS growth.

Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc, which manages about $16.77B and $20.88 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Linde Plc by 15,839 shares to 791,169 shares, valued at $139.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in White Mtns Ins Group Ltd (NYSE:WTM) by 8,501 shares in the quarter, for a total of 97,433 shares, and has risen its stake in Dorman Products Inc (NASDAQ:DORM).