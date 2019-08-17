Mesa Labs (MLAB) Shareholder Conestoga Capital Advisors Has Decreased Its Position by $10.52 Million as Market Valuation Rose; River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp Maintains Position in Facebook (FB)

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 33.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp bought 27,870 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 111,104 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.52 million, up from 83,234 at the end of the previous reported quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $524.09B market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $183.7. About 12.84 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 25/04/2018 – FACEBOOK – ZUCKERBERG SAYS ‘VERY LIKELY’ THAT NEXT COMPUTING PARADIGM SHIFT WILL BE AROUND VIRTUAL AND AUGMENTED REALITY – CONF CALL; 03/04/2018 – Citadel Says Don’t Be Fooled by Cheap Imitators on Facebook; 13/04/2018 – Poverty with a human face and a Facebook page; 04/04/2018 – Gottlieb says Facebook, other tech companies must do more to stop illicit opioid sales; 19/03/2018 – Andrew Peng: #BREAKING: Facebook says it has hired a digital forensics firm, Stroz Friedberg, “to conduct a comprehensive; 28/03/2018 – Squawk Box: BREAKING: Facebook unveils new privacy settings $FBcc // @dee_bosa; 29/03/2018 – Facebook’s announcement was part of an effort to clean up its data collection practices after news that millions of Facebook profiles were harvested by an outside agency; 21/03/2018 – CMO Today: Facebook Fallout Intensifies; Google’s News Pledge; MRC Weighs Stricter Viewability Standards; 10/04/2018 – U.S. Senate plans future hearing on Cambridge Analytica, other firms; 03/04/2018 – Facebook’s Asian balancing act

Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Mesa Labs Inc (MLAB) by 9.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc sold 45,724 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.84% . The institutional investor held 440,532 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $101.54M, down from 486,256 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Mesa Labs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $864.71 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.44% or $3.12 during the last trading session, reaching $220.5. About 78,813 shares traded. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) has risen 29.40% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MLAB News: 22/03/2018 – Mesa Labs Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/04/2018 – Mesa Labs Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 29/03/2018 – FDA: Mesa Laboratories Bozeman Manufacturing Facility- SporAmpule Biological Indicator Catalog Number SPS5-100; 11/04/2018 – Mesa Labs: Greg DiNoia Has Been Appointed to Lead Comml Ops; 08/05/2018 – Mesa Labs at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 07/03/2018 Mesa Labs Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/04/2018 – DJ Mesa Laboratories Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MLAB); 10/04/2018 – Mesa Labs at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 11/04/2018 – Mesa Labs Reports Transition of its Chief Sales and Marketing Officer; 11/04/2018 – MESA LABS REPORTS TRANSITION OF CHIEF SALES & MARKETING OFFICER

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D, a New Jersey-based fund reported 2.72M shares. 24,170 are owned by Marshall Sullivan Wa. Farr Miller & Washington Ltd Dc holds 176,369 shares. 30,000 were reported by Supplemental Annuity Collective Of Nj. Carnegie Capital Asset Management Limited Co reported 1.12% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Gradient Invests Ltd Liability Company accumulated 7,067 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Roanoke Asset Mngmt New York reported 2.55% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Comml Bank Hapoalim Bm holds 15,483 shares or 0.62% of its portfolio. Raymond James And Assocs reported 1.50 million shares stake. 3,624 are held by Allen Limited Liability Company. Appleton Incorporated Ma stated it has 13,587 shares. Mufg Americas has 0.54% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). First Long Island Invsts Ltd Liability has invested 2.81% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Wealthtrust Fairport Limited reported 28,029 shares or 0.44% of all its holdings. Caprock Group invested 0.41% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp, which manages about $4.01B and $1.43 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Yy Inc (NASDAQ:YY) by 6,000 shares to 117,977 shares, valued at $9.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Acushnet Holdings Corp by 17,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 298,156 shares, and cut its stake in Freeport (NYSE:FCX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.45, from 1.45 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 5 investors sold MLAB shares while 43 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 32 raised stakes. 2.76 million shares or 4.11% less from 2.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Neuberger Berman Grp Llc accumulated 2,057 shares or 0% of the stock. Credit Suisse Ag owns 8,469 shares. Victory Cap reported 2,282 shares. Oppenheimer Asset owns 29 shares. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Ltd Liability Corp has 131,378 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys accumulated 8,386 shares or 0% of the stock. Bb&T Corporation has invested 0.01% in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB). Teton Advsr reported 28,000 shares. Cambridge Invest Research Inc accumulated 2,027 shares or 0% of the stock. The Georgia-based Atlanta L L C has invested 0.13% in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB). Citigroup Inc reported 0% in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB). Massachusetts Financial Services Ma invested in 0.01% or 73,514 shares. Moreover, Huntington Retail Bank has 0% invested in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB). Voya Mgmt Ltd has 0% invested in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) for 1,327 shares. Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can has invested 0% in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB).

Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.75B and $3.59 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 9,535 shares to 491,333 shares, valued at $25.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tyler Technologies Inc (NYSE:TYL) by 3,211 shares in the quarter, for a total of 304,520 shares, and has risen its stake in Matador Res Co (NYSE:MTDR).