Mesa Labs (MLAB) Holder Conestoga Capital Advisors Has Cut Its Holding by $10.52 Million; America First Investment Advisors Has Decreased Its Automatic Data Processin (ADP) Position by $750,639; Share Price Rose

America First Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processin (ADP) by 4.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. America First Investment Advisors Llc sold 4,721 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.92% with the market. The institutional investor held 112,379 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.95M, down from 117,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. America First Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Automatic Data Processin for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $71.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $165.17. About 530,179 shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 25.81% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.38% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 02/05/2018 – ADP Increases Profit Guidance for Year — Earnings Review; 19/03/2018 – Corestream Teams Up with ADP to Deliver Best-in-Class Employee Benefits Platform; 13/04/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN MARCH 2018, EUROPEAN TRAFFIC (EXCLUDING FRANCE) WAS UP BY 5.2%; 04/05/2018 – MESSAGERIES ADP – MAJOR AGREEMENT WITH HACHETTE CANADA FOR DISTRIBUTION OF ALL ITS FRENCH-LANGUAGE TITLES IN CANADA; 16/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – PASSENGER TRAFFIC AT TAV AIRPORTS, 46.1%-OWNED BY GROUPE ADP, HAS INCREASED BY 13.2% IN APRIL 2018 AND BY 20.4% SINCE BEGINNING OF YEAR; 19/03/2018 – Mercer and WorkMarket, an ADP Company, Announce Alliance for Cloud-Based Platform That Streamlines Managing the Future Workforce; 02/04/2018 – AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING INC ADP.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $130 FROM $119; 23/05/2018 – Global Human Resource Outsourcing Market Outlook to 2022 – Accenture, ADP, IBM, lnfosys, and Randstad are Leading the Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 24/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – CONSTRUCTION EXPECTED TO START IN 2019; 19/04/2018 – REG-Aéroports de Paris SA: Groupe ADP acquires the exclusive control of Airport International Group, concessionary of Queen Alia International Airport in Amman, Jordan

Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Mesa Labs Inc (MLAB) by 9.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc sold 45,724 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.30% with the market. The institutional investor held 440,532 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $101.54 million, down from 486,256 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Mesa Labs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $911.05M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $232.94. About 20,644 shares traded. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) has risen 45.12% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.69% the S&P500. Some Historical MLAB News: 30/05/2018 – MLAB WITHDRAWS 2015 REGISTRATION STATEMENT; TO FILE NEW SHELF; 28/03/2018 – Mesa Labs Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/03/2018 – FDA: Mesa Laboratories Bozeman Manufacturing Facility- SporAmpule Biological Indicator Catalog Number SPS5-100; 26/03/2018 – Mesa Labs Short-Interest Ratio Rises 18% to 29 Days; 09/03/2018 – Mesa Labs Short-Interest Ratio Rises 93% to 25 Days; 11/04/2018 – MESA LABS REPORTS TRANSITION OF CHIEF SALES & MARKETING OFFICER; 22/04/2018 – DJ Mesa Laboratories Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MLAB); 07/03/2018 Mesa Labs Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/04/2018 – Mesa Labs: Greg DiNoia Has Been Appointed to Lead Comml Ops; 09/04/2018 – Mesa Labs Forms Golden Cross: Technicals

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 selling transactions for $3.71 million activity. The insider GUILLEMIN EVAN sold 3,254 shares worth $750,687. On Friday, February 8 the insider Schmieder John Bradley sold $581,750. $459,240 worth of stock was sold by KELLY DAVID M on Wednesday, February 6.

Analysts await Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.59 earnings per share, down 4.22% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.66 per share. MLAB’s profit will be $6.22 million for 36.63 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.31 actual earnings per share reported by Mesa Laboratories, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.37% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.45, from 1.45 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 5 investors sold MLAB shares while 43 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 32 raised stakes. 2.76 million shares or 4.11% less from 2.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Legal And General Grp Incorporated Public Ltd Com has 678 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 3,680 are owned by Alliancebernstein L P. Paloma Prns Mgmt Co has invested 0.01% in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB). Teton Advsrs owns 28,000 shares for 0.64% of their portfolio. Brown Advisory accumulated 3,874 shares. Moreover, Comerica Natl Bank has 0.02% invested in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) for 10,354 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada has invested 0% in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB). Ftb Advsrs invested in 18 shares. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Limited Liability invested in 0.19% or 131,378 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa owns 704 shares. 3,975 were accumulated by Citadel Ltd Llc. Switzerland-based Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0% in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB). Germany-based Deutsche Bankshares Ag has invested 0% in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB). 1,749 were reported by Glenmede Tru Na. 248 are owned by Huntington Bank & Trust.

Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.75B and $3.59B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cantel Medical Corp (NYSE:CMN) by 13,175 shares to 1.25M shares, valued at $83.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Descartes Sys Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) by 20,782 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.45 million shares, and has risen its stake in West Pharmaceutical Svsc Inc (NYSE:WST).

Analysts await Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $1.13 EPS, up 22.83% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.92 per share. ADP’s profit will be $491.81 million for 36.54 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.77 actual EPS reported by Automatic Data Processing, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.16% negative EPS growth.

Since January 22, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 8 insider sales for $8.86 million activity. Politi Douglas W sold 6,035 shares worth $875,129. Weinstein Donald sold $256,567 worth of stock. 1,314 shares were sold by Perrotti Thomas J, worth $176,063. $236,629 worth of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) was sold by Black Maria on Friday, February 8. Another trade for 3,803 shares valued at $509,766 was sold by O’Brien Dermot J. $5.42M worth of stock was sold by Rodriguez Carlos A on Thursday, February 14.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold ADP shares while 424 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 340.50 million shares or 5.38% less from 359.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cadence Capital Management Lc holds 0.25% or 17,052 shares in its portfolio. 2,034 were reported by Hallmark Incorporated. Tctc Ltd Company stated it has 34,370 shares. Natixis accumulated 0.01% or 6,735 shares. Heathbridge Capital Mgmt Limited holds 5.85% or 183,250 shares. Montag A reported 4,770 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Argent, a Tennessee-based fund reported 29,351 shares. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Limited Com has 68,052 shares for 0.58% of their portfolio. Salem Capital Inc reported 0.23% stake. West Oak Cap Limited Liability Co has invested 2.15% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Century Inc reported 0.28% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Jaffetilchin Partners Ltd holds 3,809 shares. 47,044 were reported by Richard Bernstein Advsr Limited Co. Naples Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 3,646 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Highland Capital Mgmt LP owns 34,000 shares for 0.34% of their portfolio.