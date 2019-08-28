Mesa Laboratories (MLAB) to pay $0.16 on Sep 16, 2019; SOFTBANK ORDINARY SHARES JAPAN (SFTBF) Sellers Increased By 104.94% Their Shorts

SOFTBANK CORP ORDINARY SHARES JAPAN (OTCMKTS:SFTBF) had an increase of 104.94% in short interest. SFTBF’s SI was 6.04 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 104.94% from 2.95 million shares previously. With 12,600 avg volume, 480 days are for SOFTBANK CORP ORDINARY SHARES JAPAN (OTCMKTS:SFTBF)’s short sellers to cover SFTBF’s short positions. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $43.24. About 4,777 shares traded. SoftBank Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:SFTBF) has 0.00% since August 28, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Mesa Laboratories Inc (NASDAQ:MLAB) is expected to pay $0.16 on Sep 16, 2019. (NASDAQ:MLAB) shareholders before Aug 29, 2019 will receive the $0.16 dividend. Mesa Laboratories Inc’s current price of $213.71 translates into 0.07% yield. Mesa Laboratories Inc’s dividend has Aug 30, 2019 as record date. Jul 9, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $213.71. About 86,403 shares traded. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) has risen 29.40% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MLAB News: 11/04/2018 – Mesa Labs Reports Transition of its Chief Sales and Marketing Officer; 09/04/2018 – Mesa Labs Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 11/04/2018 – MESA LABS REPORTS TRANSITION OF CHIEF SALES & MARKETING OFFICER; 11/04/2018 – Mesa Labs: Greg DiNoia Has Been Appointed to Lead Comml Ops; 28/03/2018 – Mesa Labs Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/03/2018 – FDA: Mesa Laboratories Bozeman Manufacturing Facility- SporAmpule Biological Indicator Catalog Number SPS5-100; 22/04/2018 – DJ Mesa Laboratories Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MLAB); 09/03/2018 – Mesa Labs Short-Interest Ratio Rises 93% to 25 Days; 30/05/2018 – MLAB WITHDRAWS 2015 REGISTRATION STATEMENT; TO FILE NEW SHELF; 04/04/2018 – Mesa Labs Declares Quarterly Dividend

SoftBank Group Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates in the information industry in Japan and internationally. The company has market cap of $89.51 billion. The firm operates through five divisions: Domestic Telecommunications, Sprint, Yahoo Japan, Distribution, and ARM. It has a 3.02 P/E ratio. The Domestic Telecommunications segment provides mobile communications and broadband services; sells mobile devices; and provision of fixed-line telecommunications services to corporate customers, such as data communications and fixed-line telephone services.

Mesa Laboratories, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products. The company has market cap of $930.76 million. The company's Instruments segment offers data loggers, which are precision instruments used in critical manufacturing, quality control, and validation applications; medical meters and calibration solutions used to test various parameters of the dialysis fluid, and the calibration and operation of the dialysis machine; gas flow calibration and air sampling equipment that are used for industrial hygiene assessments, calibration of gas metering equipment, and environmental air monitoring; and torque testing systems used for measure bottle cap tightness. It has a 110.05 P/E ratio. This segment's products are used in healthcare, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical device, industrial hygiene, environmental air sampling, and semiconductor industries.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.45, from 1.45 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 5 investors sold Mesa Laboratories, Inc. shares while 43 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 32 raised stakes. 2.76 million shares or 4.11% less from 2.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Voya Inv Lc holds 1,327 shares. Captrust Advsr holds 0% or 20 shares in its portfolio. Deutsche Natl Bank Ag accumulated 0% or 6,138 shares. Neuberger Berman Group Ltd Com holds 0% or 2,057 shares in its portfolio. Manchester Capital Management Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.06% in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB). 60,125 were reported by Thb Asset Mgmt. Martingale Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership has invested 0.05% in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB). Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio has 0.01% invested in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) for 9,702 shares. Renaissance Technologies Ltd Company has 0.01% invested in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB). Pnc Financial Serv Grp invested in 1,621 shares or 0% of the stock. Us Bancshares De owns 1,375 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Legal General Gru Public Ltd Co holds 0% of its portfolio in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) for 678 shares. 821 are held by Jpmorgan Chase & Company. Dimensional Fund Advisors Ltd Partnership invested 0.01% in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB). Aqr Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 2,227 shares in its portfolio.

