Mesa Laboratories (MLAB) to pay $0.16 on Sep 16, 2019; Shorts at Cloudera (CLDR) Raised By 7.91%

Cloudera Inc (NYSE:CLDR) had an increase of 7.91% in short interest. CLDR’s SI was 18.90M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 7.91% from 17.52 million shares previously. With 6.77M avg volume, 3 days are for Cloudera Inc (NYSE:CLDR)’s short sellers to cover CLDR’s short positions. The stock increased 4.16% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $7.01. About 26.07 million shares traded or 180.24% up from the average. Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) has declined 55.54% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.54% the S&P500. Some Historical CLDR News: 03/04/2018 – Cloudera Sees FY Rev $435M-$445M; 03/04/2018 – Cloudera Sees 1Q Rev $101M-$102M; 26/03/2018 – Cloudera to Host Investor and Financial Analyst Day; 19/04/2018 – DJ Cloudera Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CLDR); 16/05/2018 – Cloudera Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 7; 11/04/2018 – CLOUDERA INC CLDR.N : MONNESS CRESPI HARDT STARTS COVERAGE WITH NEUTRAL RATING; 03/04/2018 – CLOUDERA SEES 1Q REV. $101M TO $102M, EST. $101.2M; 03/04/2018 – Cloudera 4Q Adj Loss/Shr 10c; 06/03/2018 Cloudera Introduces the Industry’s First Machine Learning and Analytics Platform-as-a-Service Built with a Shared Data Experience (SDX); 19/04/2018 – WANdisco Fusion 2.11 Now Certified to Run on Cloudera 5

Mesa Laboratories Inc (NASDAQ:MLAB) is expected to pay $0.16 on Sep 16, 2019. (NASDAQ:MLAB) shareholders before Aug 29, 2019 will receive the $0.16 dividend. Mesa Laboratories Inc’s current price of $223.67 translates into 0.07% yield. Mesa Laboratories Inc’s dividend has Aug 30, 2019 as record date. Jul 9, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.75% or $1.66 during the last trading session, reaching $223.67. About 555,814 shares traded or 434.26% up from the average. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) has risen 29.40% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MLAB News: 04/04/2018 – Mesa Labs Declares Quarterly Dividend; 22/04/2018 – DJ Mesa Laboratories Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MLAB); 24/05/2018 – Mesa Labs Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/04/2018 – Mesa Labs: Greg DiNoia Has Been Appointed to Lead Comml Ops; 07/03/2018 Mesa Labs Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/03/2018 – Mesa Labs Short-Interest Ratio Rises 93% to 25 Days; 30/05/2018 – MLAB WITHDRAWS 2015 REGISTRATION STATEMENT; TO FILE NEW SHELF; 22/03/2018 – Mesa Labs Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/04/2018 – Mesa Labs Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 29/03/2018 – FDA: Mesa Laboratories Bozeman Manufacturing Facility- ProSpore Biological Indicator Part Numbers: PS-6-50, PS-5-50, PS-4-10, P

Cloudera, Inc. operates a data management, machine learning, and analytics software platform in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company has market cap of $2.00 billion. The companyÂ’s platform delivers an integrated suite of capabilities for data management, machine learning, and analytics to clients for transforming their businesses. It currently has negative earnings. It provides Cloudera Essentials and Cloudera Enterprise solutions; Cloudera Data Science for programmatic preparation, predictive modeling, and machine learning; Cloudera Real Time for online, streaming, and real-time applications; and Cloudera Analytics for business intelligence and SQL analytics.

More notable recent Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Introducing Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR), The Stock That Slid 65% In The Last Year – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Cloudera News: CLDR Stock Pops on Icahn Stake – Nasdaq” published on August 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Cloudera: The Truth Is Out There – Seeking Alpha” on August 04, 2019. More interesting news about Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Cloudera: Risk Takers May Be Rewarded – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Cloudera Stock Rose 13.7% in July – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Among 3 analysts covering Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Cloudera had 9 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, March 12 with “Equal-Weight”. Wedbush maintained Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) on Thursday, March 14 with “Neutral” rating.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.45, from 1.45 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 5 investors sold Mesa Laboratories, Inc. shares while 43 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 32 raised stakes. 2.76 million shares or 4.11% less from 2.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sg Americas Secs Lc holds 0% in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) or 956 shares. Rice Hall James & Associate Limited Com holds 0.06% or 8,601 shares. Vanguard Grp Inc holds 176,191 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Paloma Mngmt reported 0.01% stake. Moreover, Geode Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp has 0% invested in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) for 42,469 shares. Wellington Mngmt Grp Limited Liability Partnership holds 26,760 shares or 0% of its portfolio. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems stated it has 0% in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB). Amer Interest Group Inc Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) for 2,145 shares. Voya Investment Management Lc stated it has 1,327 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Invesco Ltd has 0% invested in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) for 4,216 shares. Prelude Capital Management Limited Liability Company accumulated 34 shares or 0% of the stock. Alliancebernstein L P holds 3,680 shares. Comerica Bank invested in 0.02% or 10,354 shares. 889 are held by Citigroup. Huntington Bankshares has 0% invested in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) for 248 shares.

Mesa Laboratories, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products. The company has market cap of $877.14 million. The company's Instruments segment offers data loggers, which are precision instruments used in critical manufacturing, quality control, and validation applications; medical meters and calibration solutions used to test various parameters of the dialysis fluid, and the calibration and operation of the dialysis machine; gas flow calibration and air sampling equipment that are used for industrial hygiene assessments, calibration of gas metering equipment, and environmental air monitoring; and torque testing systems used for measure bottle cap tightness. It has a 115.18 P/E ratio. This segment's products are used in healthcare, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical device, industrial hygiene, environmental air sampling, and semiconductor industries.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $750,687 activity. The insider GUILLEMIN EVAN sold $750,687.