Mesa Laboratories (MLAB) to pay $0.16 on Sep 16, 2019; Last Week Thomas Cook Group plc (LON:TCG) Analysts

Among 3 analysts covering Thomas Cook Group PLC (LON:TCG), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Thomas Cook Group PLC has GBX 27 highest and GBX 12 lowest target. GBX 16’s average target is 108.06% above currents GBX 7.69 stock price. Thomas Cook Group PLC had 11 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of TCG in report on Tuesday, June 11 with “Equal Weight” rating. The stock of Thomas Cook Group plc (LON:TCG) has “Sell” rating given on Friday, March 1 by Berenberg. The company was maintained on Friday, May 17 by Jefferies. The stock of Thomas Cook Group plc (LON:TCG) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, July 3 by Jefferies. The rating was downgraded by Oddo & Cie on Friday, May 17 to “Reduce”. UBS maintained Thomas Cook Group plc (LON:TCG) on Wednesday, April 24 with “Neutral” rating. See Thomas Cook Group plc (LON:TCG) latest ratings:

Mesa Laboratories Inc (NASDAQ:MLAB) is expected to pay $0.16 on Sep 16, 2019. (NASDAQ:MLAB) shareholders before Aug 29, 2019 will receive the $0.16 dividend. Mesa Laboratories Inc's current price of $215.67 translates into 0.07% yield. Mesa Laboratories Inc's dividend has Aug 30, 2019 as record date. Jul 9, 2019 is the announcement.

The stock increased 0.41% or GBX 0.03 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 7.69. About 3.27M shares traded. Thomas Cook Group plc (LON:TCG) has 0.00% since August 23, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Another recent and important Thomas Cook Group plc (LON:TCG) news was published by Finance.Yahoo.com which published an article titled: “What Type Of Shareholder Owns Thomas Cook Group plc’s (LON:TCG)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 23, 2019.

Thomas Cook Group plc provides leisure travel services in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Northern Europe, and Germany. The company has market cap of 118.16 million GBP. It also owns, leases, manages, or franchises approximately 190 own-brand hotels in 16 countries under the Casa Cook, Sunwing, Sunprime, Sunconnect, Sentido, and Smartline brands, as well as various partner hotels. It currently has negative earnings. In addition, the firm operates an airline fleet of 94 aircrafts; and Academy of Excellence, which offers quality management training and consulting services to its partner hotels in areas, such as food presentation, housekeeping, and online reputation management, as well as offers ancillary products, including travel and booking insurance, airline meals and seat selection, extra luggage, private transfers, room upgrades, excursions, and entertainment while in destination.

Mesa Laboratories, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products. The company has market cap of $939.29 million. The company's Instruments segment offers data loggers, which are precision instruments used in critical manufacturing, quality control, and validation applications; medical meters and calibration solutions used to test various parameters of the dialysis fluid, and the calibration and operation of the dialysis machine; gas flow calibration and air sampling equipment that are used for industrial hygiene assessments, calibration of gas metering equipment, and environmental air monitoring; and torque testing systems used for measure bottle cap tightness. It has a 111.06 P/E ratio. This segment's products are used in healthcare, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical device, industrial hygiene, environmental air sampling, and semiconductor industries.