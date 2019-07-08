Mesa Laboratories Inc. (MLAB)’s Financial Results Comparing With Rudolph Technologies Inc. (NYSE:RTEC)

Mesa Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) and Rudolph Technologies Inc. (NYSE:RTEC) compete against each other in the Scientific & Technical Instruments sector. We will compare them and contrast their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mesa Laboratories Inc. 228 9.05 N/A 2.75 89.99 Rudolph Technologies Inc. 23 3.30 N/A 1.17 20.86

Demonstrates Mesa Laboratories Inc. and Rudolph Technologies Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation. Rudolph Technologies Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Mesa Laboratories Inc. The business with a higher P/E ratio is currently more expensive of the two stocks. Mesa Laboratories Inc.’s current P/E ratio is higher than that of Rudolph Technologies Inc., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mesa Laboratories Inc. 0.00% 9.9% 6.4% Rudolph Technologies Inc. 0.00% 10.2% 8.8%

Volatility and Risk

A 0.37 beta means Mesa Laboratories Inc.’s volatility is 63.00% less than S&P 500’s volatility. In other hand, Rudolph Technologies Inc. has beta of 0.88 which is 12.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Mesa Laboratories Inc. are 1.6 and 1.2. Competitively, Rudolph Technologies Inc. has 8.1 and 5.7 for Current and Quick Ratio. Rudolph Technologies Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Mesa Laboratories Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Mesa Laboratories Inc. and Rudolph Technologies Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Mesa Laboratories Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Rudolph Technologies Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Rudolph Technologies Inc. has an average price target of $30, with potential upside of 11.11%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 74.6% of Mesa Laboratories Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 95.3% of Rudolph Technologies Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 5.5% of Mesa Laboratories Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 2% of Rudolph Technologies Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mesa Laboratories Inc. -2.53% 7.92% 6.3% 24.79% 45.12% 18.66% Rudolph Technologies Inc. -6.07% 4.31% 6.44% 18.67% -23.65% 19.54%

For the past year Mesa Laboratories Inc. has weaker performance than Rudolph Technologies Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 11 factors Mesa Laboratories Inc. beats Rudolph Technologies Inc.

Mesa Laboratories, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products. The companyÂ’s Instruments segment offers data loggers, which are precision instruments used in critical manufacturing, quality control, and validation applications; medical meters and calibration solutions used to test various parameters of the dialysis fluid, and the calibration and operation of the dialysis machine; gas flow calibration and air sampling equipment that are used for industrial hygiene assessments, calibration of gas metering equipment, and environmental air monitoring; and torque testing systems used for measure bottle cap tightness. This segmentÂ’s products are used in healthcare, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical device, industrial hygiene, environmental air sampling, and semiconductor industries. Its Biological Indicators segment manufactures and markets biological indicators comprising spore strips, self-contained products, and culture media, as well as process challenge devices; and testing services. This segment also distributes chemical indicators that are used to assess the effectiveness of sterilization processes, including steam, hydrogen peroxide, ethylene oxide, and radiation. The companyÂ’s Cold Chain Monitoring segment offers systems, which are used to monitor various environmental parameters, such as temperature, humidity, and differential pressure for use in hospitals, pharmaceutical and medical device manufacturers, blood banks, pharmacies, and various other laboratory and industrial environments; and parameter monitoring services for products in a cold chain. Its Cold Chain Packaging segment offers packaging development consulting services and thermal packaging products. The company markets its products through distributors in the United States, Europe, Africa, Asia, South America, Australia, Canada, and Central America. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Lakewood, Colorado.

Rudolph Technologies, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and supports process control defect inspection and metrology, advanced packaging lithography, and data analysis systems and software used in microelectronic device manufacturing. The company also offers process and yield management solutions used in wafer processing and final manufacturing through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements. In addition, it provides spare parts. The company markets and sells its products to logic, memory, data storage, flat panel, and application-specific integrated circuit device, and packaging manufacturers. Rudolph Technologies, Inc. offers its products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, Austria, Japan, Germany, and China, as well as other European and Asian countries. The company was formerly known as Rudolph Research Corporation. Rudolph Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1940 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Massachusetts.