Mesa Laboratories Inc. (MLAB)’s Financial Results Comparing With Perceptron Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCP)

This is a contrast between Mesa Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) and Perceptron Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCP) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Scientific & Technical Instruments and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mesa Laboratories Inc. 230 8.86 N/A 2.75 89.99 Perceptron Inc. 7 0.43 N/A 0.44 11.24

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Mesa Laboratories Inc. and Perceptron Inc. Perceptron Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than Mesa Laboratories Inc. The business with the higher price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms presently. Mesa Laboratories Inc.’s shares have been trading at higher price-to-earnings ratio which means it is presently more expensive than Perceptron Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Mesa Laboratories Inc. and Perceptron Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mesa Laboratories Inc. 0.00% 9.9% 6.4% Perceptron Inc. 0.00% 8.9% 5.6%

Risk & Volatility

Mesa Laboratories Inc. has a 0.37 beta, while its volatility is 63.00% which is less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Perceptron Inc.’s 34.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.66 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Mesa Laboratories Inc. are 1.6 and 1.2. Competitively, Perceptron Inc. has 2.5 and 2 for Current and Quick Ratio. Perceptron Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Mesa Laboratories Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 74.6% of Mesa Laboratories Inc. shares and 72.6% of Perceptron Inc. shares. About 5.5% of Mesa Laboratories Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.6% of Perceptron Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mesa Laboratories Inc. -2.53% 7.92% 6.3% 24.79% 45.12% 18.66% Perceptron Inc. -33.51% -35.7% -37.9% -38.36% -46.39% -39.88%

For the past year Mesa Laboratories Inc. had bullish trend while Perceptron Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Mesa Laboratories Inc. beats Perceptron Inc. on 10 of the 10 factors.

Mesa Laboratories, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products. The companyÂ’s Instruments segment offers data loggers, which are precision instruments used in critical manufacturing, quality control, and validation applications; medical meters and calibration solutions used to test various parameters of the dialysis fluid, and the calibration and operation of the dialysis machine; gas flow calibration and air sampling equipment that are used for industrial hygiene assessments, calibration of gas metering equipment, and environmental air monitoring; and torque testing systems used for measure bottle cap tightness. This segmentÂ’s products are used in healthcare, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical device, industrial hygiene, environmental air sampling, and semiconductor industries. Its Biological Indicators segment manufactures and markets biological indicators comprising spore strips, self-contained products, and culture media, as well as process challenge devices; and testing services. This segment also distributes chemical indicators that are used to assess the effectiveness of sterilization processes, including steam, hydrogen peroxide, ethylene oxide, and radiation. The companyÂ’s Cold Chain Monitoring segment offers systems, which are used to monitor various environmental parameters, such as temperature, humidity, and differential pressure for use in hospitals, pharmaceutical and medical device manufacturers, blood banks, pharmacies, and various other laboratory and industrial environments; and parameter monitoring services for products in a cold chain. Its Cold Chain Packaging segment offers packaging development consulting services and thermal packaging products. The company markets its products through distributors in the United States, Europe, Africa, Asia, South America, Australia, Canada, and Central America. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Lakewood, Colorado.

Perceptron, Inc. develops, produces, and sells various automated industrial metrology products and solutions to manufacturing organizations for dimensional gauging, dimensional inspection, and 3D scanning in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It provides various in-line and near-line measurement solutions, including AutoGauge, AutoFit, AutoScan, AutoGuide, and Helix engineered metrology systems for industrial automated process control and assembly using fixed and robot mounted laser scanners; and off-line measurement solutions comprising Coord3 and TouchDMIS for industrial gauging and dimensional inspection using standalone robot mounted laser scanners and coordinate measuring machines. The company also offers laser-based sensors and software comprising WheelWorks product that targets the digitizing, reverse engineering, inspection, and original equipment manufacturers wheel alignment markets. In addition, it offers value added services consisting of training, field, calibration, launch support, consulting, and repair services, as well as equipment and software maintenance agreements. The company markets its products directly to end user customers through manufacturing line builders, system integrators, value-added resellers, and original equipment manufacturers. Perceptron, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Plymouth, Michigan.