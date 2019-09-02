Mesa Laboratories Inc. (MLAB)’s Financial Results Comparing With LRAD Corporation (NASDAQ:LRAD)

Mesa Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) and LRAD Corporation (NASDAQ:LRAD), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Scientific & Technical Instruments. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mesa Laboratories Inc. 232 9.03 N/A 1.87 134.37 LRAD Corporation 3 3.67 N/A 0.12 34.67

Table 1 highlights Mesa Laboratories Inc. and LRAD Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. LRAD Corporation appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Mesa Laboratories Inc. Currently more expensive of the two stocks is the business with a higher P/E ratio. Mesa Laboratories Inc.’s currently higher P/E ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Mesa Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) and LRAD Corporation (NASDAQ:LRAD)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mesa Laboratories Inc. 0.00% 6.9% 4.7% LRAD Corporation 0.00% -0.9% -0.7%

Volatility & Risk

Mesa Laboratories Inc. has a 0.22 beta, while its volatility is 78.00% which is less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, LRAD Corporation’s 36.00% volatility makes it less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.64 beta.

Liquidity

Mesa Laboratories Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.4 and a Quick Ratio of 1.1. Competitively, LRAD Corporation’s Current Ratio is 5.6 and has 3.8 Quick Ratio. LRAD Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Mesa Laboratories Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Mesa Laboratories Inc. and LRAD Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Mesa Laboratories Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 LRAD Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 13.00% for Mesa Laboratories Inc. with consensus target price of $250.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Mesa Laboratories Inc. and LRAD Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 78.9% and 52.9% respectively. Mesa Laboratories Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 7.4%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 1.8% of LRAD Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mesa Laboratories Inc. 9.4% 3.03% 6.84% 15.07% 29.4% 20.77% LRAD Corporation 2.97% 20.58% 32.06% 63.17% 51.27% 65.08%

For the past year Mesa Laboratories Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than LRAD Corporation.

Summary

On 10 of the 11 factors Mesa Laboratories Inc. beats LRAD Corporation.

Mesa Laboratories, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products. The companyÂ’s Instruments segment offers data loggers, which are precision instruments used in critical manufacturing, quality control, and validation applications; medical meters and calibration solutions used to test various parameters of the dialysis fluid, and the calibration and operation of the dialysis machine; gas flow calibration and air sampling equipment that are used for industrial hygiene assessments, calibration of gas metering equipment, and environmental air monitoring; and torque testing systems used for measure bottle cap tightness. This segmentÂ’s products are used in healthcare, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical device, industrial hygiene, environmental air sampling, and semiconductor industries. Its Biological Indicators segment manufactures and markets biological indicators comprising spore strips, self-contained products, and culture media, as well as process challenge devices; and testing services. This segment also distributes chemical indicators that are used to assess the effectiveness of sterilization processes, including steam, hydrogen peroxide, ethylene oxide, and radiation. The companyÂ’s Cold Chain Monitoring segment offers systems, which are used to monitor various environmental parameters, such as temperature, humidity, and differential pressure for use in hospitals, pharmaceutical and medical device manufacturers, blood banks, pharmacies, and various other laboratory and industrial environments; and parameter monitoring services for products in a cold chain. Its Cold Chain Packaging segment offers packaging development consulting services and thermal packaging products. The company markets its products through distributors in the United States, Europe, Africa, Asia, South America, Australia, Canada, and Central America. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Lakewood, Colorado.

LRAD Corporation designs, develops, and commercializes directed sound technologies and products in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. It develops directed acoustic products that beam, focus, and control sound over short and long distances. The company offers directional and omnidirectional sound products, which are used for communication and deterring threats over distances. It offers Long Range Acoustic Device primarily for government, military, law enforcement, homeland and international security, private and commercial security, border security, maritime security, and wildlife preservation and control markets. LRAD Corporation sells its products directly to government, military, end-users, and defense-related companies, as well as to small network of independent resellers and system integrators. The company was formerly known as American Technology Corporation and changed its name to LRAD Corporation in March 2010. LRAD Corporation was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.