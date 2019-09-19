Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (MLAB) Reaches $254.64 After 8.00% Up Move; Eversource Energy (ES) Covered By 3 Bullish Analysts Last Week

The stock of Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 2.63% or $6.52 during the last trading session, reaching $254.64. About 80,944 shares traded. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) has risen 29.40% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MLAB News: 07/03/2018 Mesa Labs Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/03/2018 – Mesa Labs Short-Interest Ratio Rises 18% to 29 Days; 11/04/2018 – MESA LABS REPORTS TRANSITION OF CHIEF SALES & MARKETING OFFICER; 04/04/2018 – Mesa Labs Declares Quarterly Dividend; 22/04/2018 – DJ Mesa Laboratories Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MLAB); 28/03/2018 – Mesa Labs Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/04/2018 – Mesa Labs Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – Mesa Labs Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/04/2018 – Mesa Labs Reports Transition of its Chief Sales and Marketing Officer; 30/05/2018 – MLAB WITHDRAWS 2015 REGISTRATION STATEMENT; TO FILE NEW SHELFThe move comes after 9 months positive chart setup for the $1.11B company. It was reported on Sep, 19 by Barchart.com. We have $275.01 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:MLAB worth $88.72M more.

Among 5 analysts covering Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Eversource Energy has $9100 highest and $7700 lowest target. $83’s average target is -0.32% below currents $83.27 stock price. Eversource Energy had 9 analyst reports since May 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy” on Friday, June 7. As per Friday, August 16, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Buy” rating by UBS given on Friday, September 6. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Tuesday, June 18 by Barclays Capital. The stock of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) has “Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, July 30 by Wells Fargo. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Friday, June 14 report. See Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) latest ratings:

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company has market cap of $26.95 billion. The firm operates in three divisions: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, and Natural Gas Distribution. It has a 30.76 P/E ratio. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

The stock increased 0.53% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $83.27. About 1.21 million shares traded. Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) has risen 26.94% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.94% the S&P500.

Mesa Laboratories, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products. The company has market cap of $1.11 billion. The company's Instruments segment offers data loggers, which are precision instruments used in critical manufacturing, quality control, and validation applications; medical meters and calibration solutions used to test various parameters of the dialysis fluid, and the calibration and operation of the dialysis machine; gas flow calibration and air sampling equipment that are used for industrial hygiene assessments, calibration of gas metering equipment, and environmental air monitoring; and torque testing systems used for measure bottle cap tightness. It has a 131.12 P/E ratio. This segment's products are used in healthcare, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical device, industrial hygiene, environmental air sampling, and semiconductor industries.

Analysts await Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.56 earnings per share, up 97.47% or $0.77 from last year’s $0.79 per share. MLAB’s profit will be $6.79 million for 40.81 P/E if the $1.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.73 actual earnings per share reported by Mesa Laboratories, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.83% negative EPS growth.