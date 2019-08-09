Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (MLAB) Forms $223.67 Double Top; Ranger Investment Management LP Boosted Malibu Boats (A) (MBUU) Position By $6.42 Million

Ranger Investment Management Lp increased Malibu Boats Inc. (A) (MBUU) stake by 43.79% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ranger Investment Management Lp acquired 164,657 shares as Malibu Boats Inc. (A) (MBUU)’s stock declined 27.75%. The Ranger Investment Management Lp holds 540,640 shares with $21.40M value, up from 375,983 last quarter. Malibu Boats Inc. (A) now has $590.30 million valuation. The stock increased 2.13% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $28.31. About 153,745 shares traded. Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) has declined 18.72% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.72% the S&P500. Some Historical MBUU News: 02/05/2018 – Malibu Boats Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/03/2018 Cobalt’s New A36 lnjects Nimble Performance Into A 35.5-ft. Yacht; 02/05/2018 – Malibu Boats 3Q Adj EPS 89c; 18/04/2018 – Malibu Boats, Inc. Announces Earnings Release Date and Conference Call Information for Third Quarter Fiscal 2018 Financial Resu; 22/04/2018 – DJ Malibu Boats Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MBUU); 02/05/2018 – Malibu Boats, Inc.’s Surf Band with Volume Control Recognized by Boating Industry Magazine; 02/05/2018 – Malibu Boats 3Q EPS 5c; 02/05/2018 – Correct: Malibu Boats 3Q EPS 76c

Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (MLAB) formed double top with $241.56 target or 8.00% above today’s $223.67 share price. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (MLAB) has $877.14 million valuation. The stock increased 0.75% or $1.66 during the last trading session, reaching $223.67. About 555,814 shares traded or 434.26% up from the average. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) has risen 29.40% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MLAB News: 04/04/2018 – Mesa Labs Declares Quarterly Dividend; 07/03/2018 Mesa Labs Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/03/2018 – Mesa Labs Short-Interest Ratio Rises 93% to 25 Days; 22/04/2018 – DJ Mesa Laboratories Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MLAB); 26/03/2018 – Mesa Labs Short-Interest Ratio Rises 18% to 29 Days; 10/04/2018 – Mesa Labs at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 08/05/2018 – Mesa Labs at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 11/04/2018 – Mesa Labs Reports Transition of its Chief Sales and Marketing Officer; 29/03/2018 – FDA: Mesa Laboratories Bozeman Manufacturing Facility- SporAmpule Biological Indicator Catalog Number SPS5-100; 11/04/2018 – Mesa Labs: Greg DiNoia Has Been Appointed to Lead Comml Ops

Ranger Investment Management Lp decreased Neogenomicsinc. (NASDAQ:NEO) stake by 216,185 shares to 1.21M valued at $24.75M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Inter Parfums Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) stake by 64,495 shares and now owns 661,394 shares. Zix Corp. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) was reduced too.

More notable recent Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Malibu Boats (MBUU) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on July 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Have Insiders Been Selling Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Malibu Boats (MBUU) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Malibu Boats (MBUU) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Is Malibu Boats (MBUU) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Discretionary Peers This Year? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 10 investors sold MBUU shares while 50 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 20.29 million shares or 0.00% more from 20.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Paloma Partners Mngmt holds 12,891 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins New York holds 4,111 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Morgan Stanley accumulated 0% or 91,799 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & reported 549,227 shares. Barclays Pcl has invested 0% in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU). Connor Clark And Lunn Inv Mngmt Ltd accumulated 29,775 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Campbell Inv Adviser holds 0.12% in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) or 5,946 shares. Credit Suisse Ag has 8,054 shares. Alps reported 0% of its portfolio in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU). Vanguard Group Incorporated has invested 0% in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU). Plante Moran Limited Company reported 0% in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU). Catalyst Cap Advsrs Lc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU). Raymond James Fincl Svcs Advsr holds 0% or 9,126 shares in its portfolio. Chicago Equity Ltd invested 0.05% in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU). Pnc Fincl Services Grp has 1,844 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.45, from 1.45 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 5 investors sold Mesa Laboratories, Inc. shares while 43 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 32 raised stakes. 2.76 million shares or 4.11% less from 2.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wellington Mgmt Grp Limited Liability Partnership reported 0% stake. 3,874 were reported by Brown Advisory. Rocky Mountain Advisers Ltd Liability Co owns 0.41% invested in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) for 500 shares. Millennium Management Lc has invested 0.01% in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB). Huntington Bancorp has invested 0% in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB). Rhumbline Advisers reported 0% stake. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage stated it has 0% in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB). Gsa Capital Prns Llp has invested 0.05% in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB). California Pub Employees Retirement has invested 0% in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB). Manchester Capital Llc holds 2,000 shares. Art Advisors Ltd Liability Com invested 0.02% in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB). Oppenheimer Asset holds 0% of its portfolio in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) for 29 shares. Wasatch Advsr Incorporated holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) for 28,316 shares. Ftb Advsr accumulated 0% or 18 shares. Bank Of Montreal Can reported 17 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $750,687 activity. GUILLEMIN EVAN had sold 3,254 shares worth $750,687.