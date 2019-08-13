Mesa Laboratories Inc. (MLAB) and Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) Comparing side by side

Both Mesa Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) and Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) are Scientific & Technical Instruments companies, competing one another. We will compare their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mesa Laboratories Inc. 233 8.15 N/A 1.87 134.37 Novanta Inc. 83 4.02 N/A 1.39 60.32

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Novanta Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Mesa Laboratories Inc. The company that Presently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Mesa Laboratories Inc. has been trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Novanta Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Mesa Laboratories Inc. and Novanta Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mesa Laboratories Inc. 0.00% 6.9% 4.7% Novanta Inc. 0.00% 13.8% 6.7%

Risk & Volatility

A 0.22 beta indicates that Mesa Laboratories Inc. is 78.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Novanta Inc. has a 1.46 beta which is 46.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Mesa Laboratories Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.4 while its Quick Ratio is 1.1. On the competitive side is, Novanta Inc. which has a 2.8 Current Ratio and a 1.8 Quick Ratio. Novanta Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Mesa Laboratories Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Mesa Laboratories Inc. and Novanta Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Mesa Laboratories Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Novanta Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Meanwhile, Novanta Inc.’s average price target is $81, while its potential upside is 12.38%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Mesa Laboratories Inc. and Novanta Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 78.9% and 90.3% respectively. 7.4% are Mesa Laboratories Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, Novanta Inc. has 0.8% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mesa Laboratories Inc. 9.4% 3.03% 6.84% 15.07% 29.4% 20.77% Novanta Inc. -3.27% -9.22% -1.26% 23.94% 27.6% 33.48%

For the past year Mesa Laboratories Inc. has weaker performance than Novanta Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 11 factors Mesa Laboratories Inc. beats Novanta Inc.

Mesa Laboratories, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products. The companyÂ’s Instruments segment offers data loggers, which are precision instruments used in critical manufacturing, quality control, and validation applications; medical meters and calibration solutions used to test various parameters of the dialysis fluid, and the calibration and operation of the dialysis machine; gas flow calibration and air sampling equipment that are used for industrial hygiene assessments, calibration of gas metering equipment, and environmental air monitoring; and torque testing systems used for measure bottle cap tightness. This segmentÂ’s products are used in healthcare, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical device, industrial hygiene, environmental air sampling, and semiconductor industries. Its Biological Indicators segment manufactures and markets biological indicators comprising spore strips, self-contained products, and culture media, as well as process challenge devices; and testing services. This segment also distributes chemical indicators that are used to assess the effectiveness of sterilization processes, including steam, hydrogen peroxide, ethylene oxide, and radiation. The companyÂ’s Cold Chain Monitoring segment offers systems, which are used to monitor various environmental parameters, such as temperature, humidity, and differential pressure for use in hospitals, pharmaceutical and medical device manufacturers, blood banks, pharmacies, and various other laboratory and industrial environments; and parameter monitoring services for products in a cold chain. Its Cold Chain Packaging segment offers packaging development consulting services and thermal packaging products. The company markets its products through distributors in the United States, Europe, Africa, Asia, South America, Australia, Canada, and Central America. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Lakewood, Colorado.

Novanta Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells precision photonic and motion control components and subsystems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical equipment and advanced industrial technology markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including CO2 laser sources, and laser scanning and laser beam delivery products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial material processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, and medical laser procedures. The Vision segment provides a range of medical grade technologies, including visualization solutions, imaging informatics products, optical data collection and machine vision technologies, RFID technologies, thermal printers, light and color measurement instrumentation, and embedded touch screen solutions. The Precision Motion segment offers optical encoders, precision motor and other motion control technology, air bearing spindles, and precision machined components. The company sells its products through its direct sales force; distributors, including manufacturersÂ’ representatives; resellers; and system integrators under the MicroE, Celera Motion, Westwind, Synrad, Cambridge Technology, ExoTec Precision, General Scanning, Photo Research, JADAK, NDS, NDSsi, Applimotion, Lincoln Laser, Skyetek, and Reach Technology brands. Novanta Inc. was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.