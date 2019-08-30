Mesa Laboratories Inc. (MLAB) and Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Comparison side by side

Mesa Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) and Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) compete with each other in the Scientific & Technical Instruments sector. We will analyze and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mesa Laboratories Inc. 232 9.14 N/A 1.87 134.37 Keysight Technologies Inc. 86 4.32 N/A 1.27 70.32

Table 1 demonstrates Mesa Laboratories Inc. and Keysight Technologies Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Keysight Technologies Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than Mesa Laboratories Inc. Presently more expensive of the two stocks is the company with a higher P/E ratio. Mesa Laboratories Inc. is trading at a higher P/E ratio than Keysight Technologies Inc., indicating that it is currently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Mesa Laboratories Inc. and Keysight Technologies Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mesa Laboratories Inc. 0.00% 6.9% 4.7% Keysight Technologies Inc. 0.00% 10.4% 4.6%

Volatility & Risk

Mesa Laboratories Inc.’s current beta is 0.22 and it happens to be 78.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Keysight Technologies Inc. is 32.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.32 beta.

Liquidity

1.4 and 1.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Mesa Laboratories Inc. Its rival Keysight Technologies Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.9 and 1.5 respectively. Keysight Technologies Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Mesa Laboratories Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Mesa Laboratories Inc. and Keysight Technologies Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Mesa Laboratories Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Keysight Technologies Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

$250 is Mesa Laboratories Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 14.20%. On the other hand, Keysight Technologies Inc.’s potential upside is 4.35% and its average target price is $101.5. The data provided earlier shows that Mesa Laboratories Inc. appears more favorable than Keysight Technologies Inc., based on analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 78.9% of Mesa Laboratories Inc. shares and 89.2% of Keysight Technologies Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 7.4% of Mesa Laboratories Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Keysight Technologies Inc. has 0.5% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mesa Laboratories Inc. 9.4% 3.03% 6.84% 15.07% 29.4% 20.77% Keysight Technologies Inc. -4.47% -3.57% 4.26% 22.13% 55.8% 44.2%

For the past year Mesa Laboratories Inc. was less bullish than Keysight Technologies Inc.

Summary

Mesa Laboratories Inc. beats on 9 of the 11 factors Keysight Technologies Inc.

Mesa Laboratories, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products. The companyÂ’s Instruments segment offers data loggers, which are precision instruments used in critical manufacturing, quality control, and validation applications; medical meters and calibration solutions used to test various parameters of the dialysis fluid, and the calibration and operation of the dialysis machine; gas flow calibration and air sampling equipment that are used for industrial hygiene assessments, calibration of gas metering equipment, and environmental air monitoring; and torque testing systems used for measure bottle cap tightness. This segmentÂ’s products are used in healthcare, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical device, industrial hygiene, environmental air sampling, and semiconductor industries. Its Biological Indicators segment manufactures and markets biological indicators comprising spore strips, self-contained products, and culture media, as well as process challenge devices; and testing services. This segment also distributes chemical indicators that are used to assess the effectiveness of sterilization processes, including steam, hydrogen peroxide, ethylene oxide, and radiation. The companyÂ’s Cold Chain Monitoring segment offers systems, which are used to monitor various environmental parameters, such as temperature, humidity, and differential pressure for use in hospitals, pharmaceutical and medical device manufacturers, blood banks, pharmacies, and various other laboratory and industrial environments; and parameter monitoring services for products in a cold chain. Its Cold Chain Packaging segment offers packaging development consulting services and thermal packaging products. The company markets its products through distributors in the United States, Europe, Africa, Asia, South America, Australia, Canada, and Central America. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Lakewood, Colorado.

Keysight Technologies, Inc. provides electronic design and test solutions to communications and electronics industries in the United States and internationally. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments and related software, and electronic design automation (EDA) software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and laser source products, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions. The companyÂ’s Electronic Industrial Solutions Group segment offers design tools; design verification solutions; and general purpose test and measurement products, such as digital multi-meters, function generators, waveform synthesizers, counters, data acquisition products, audio analyzers, LCR Meters, thermal imaging solutions, low-cost USB modular units, precision source measurement units, ultra-high precision device current analyzers, test executive software platforms, and a range of power supplies. This segment also offers comprehensive manufacturing systems, such as printed-circuit-board-assembly testers and IC parametric testers; and material analysis products that include atomic-force and scanning-electron microscopy products. Its Services Solutions Group segment provides repair, calibration, and consulting services; and remarkets used Keysight equipment, as well as asset tracking, servicing, and utilization requirements throughout the product life cycle. The company also offers start-up assistance, instrument productivity, and application services, as well as customization and optimization services. It sells its products through direct sales force, resellers, manufacturerÂ’s representatives, and distributors. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Santa Rosa, California.