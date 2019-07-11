Mesa Laboratories Inc. (MLAB) and CyberOptics Corporation (NASDAQ:CYBE) Comparison side by side

Mesa Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) and CyberOptics Corporation (NASDAQ:CYBE) are two firms in the Scientific & Technical Instruments that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mesa Laboratories Inc. 229 8.85 N/A 2.75 89.99 CyberOptics Corporation 18 1.31 N/A 0.48 34.90

Table 1 demonstrates Mesa Laboratories Inc. and CyberOptics Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. CyberOptics Corporation has lower revenue and earnings than Mesa Laboratories Inc. The business with a higher P/E ratio is presently more expensive of the two stocks. Mesa Laboratories Inc.’s current P/E ratio is higher than that of CyberOptics Corporation, which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Mesa Laboratories Inc. and CyberOptics Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mesa Laboratories Inc. 0.00% 9.9% 6.4% CyberOptics Corporation 0.00% 3.9% 3.3%

Risk & Volatility

A 0.37 beta indicates that Mesa Laboratories Inc. is 63.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, CyberOptics Corporation’s 86.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.14 beta.

Liquidity

Mesa Laboratories Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.6 and 1.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor CyberOptics Corporation are 3.9 and 2.6 respectively. CyberOptics Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Mesa Laboratories Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Mesa Laboratories Inc. and CyberOptics Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Mesa Laboratories Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 CyberOptics Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

CyberOptics Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $25 average price target and a 107.13% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 74.6% of Mesa Laboratories Inc. shares and 58.1% of CyberOptics Corporation shares. Insiders held roughly 5.5% of Mesa Laboratories Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 1.1% of CyberOptics Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mesa Laboratories Inc. -2.53% 7.92% 6.3% 24.79% 45.12% 18.66% CyberOptics Corporation -5.19% -6.14% -21.77% -18.07% -0.18% -4.59%

For the past year Mesa Laboratories Inc. has 18.66% stronger performance while CyberOptics Corporation has -4.59% weaker performance.

Summary

Mesa Laboratories Inc. beats CyberOptics Corporation on 10 of the 11 factors.

Mesa Laboratories, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products. The companyÂ’s Instruments segment offers data loggers, which are precision instruments used in critical manufacturing, quality control, and validation applications; medical meters and calibration solutions used to test various parameters of the dialysis fluid, and the calibration and operation of the dialysis machine; gas flow calibration and air sampling equipment that are used for industrial hygiene assessments, calibration of gas metering equipment, and environmental air monitoring; and torque testing systems used for measure bottle cap tightness. This segmentÂ’s products are used in healthcare, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical device, industrial hygiene, environmental air sampling, and semiconductor industries. Its Biological Indicators segment manufactures and markets biological indicators comprising spore strips, self-contained products, and culture media, as well as process challenge devices; and testing services. This segment also distributes chemical indicators that are used to assess the effectiveness of sterilization processes, including steam, hydrogen peroxide, ethylene oxide, and radiation. The companyÂ’s Cold Chain Monitoring segment offers systems, which are used to monitor various environmental parameters, such as temperature, humidity, and differential pressure for use in hospitals, pharmaceutical and medical device manufacturers, blood banks, pharmacies, and various other laboratory and industrial environments; and parameter monitoring services for products in a cold chain. Its Cold Chain Packaging segment offers packaging development consulting services and thermal packaging products. The company markets its products through distributors in the United States, Europe, Africa, Asia, South America, Australia, Canada, and Central America. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Lakewood, Colorado.

CyberOptics Corporation is a developer and manufacturer of high precision sensing technology solutions worldwide. The companyÂ’s sensors are being used in general purpose metrology and 3D scanning, surface mount technology (SMT), and semiconductor markets to improve yields and productivity. It offers SMT electronic assembly alignment sensor products, including LaserAlign sensors for incorporation into pick-and-place machines; BoardAlign Camera that identifies fiducial markings on a circuit board and aligns the board in the pick-and-place machine prior to component placement; and InPrinter Inspection Camera, which identifies fiducial markings on a circuit board to ensure accurate board registration prior to placement of solder paste. The company also offers 3D solder paste inspection sensors; multi-reflection suppression sensors for application in the SMT industry; strobe inspection modules for use in 2D automated optical inspection (AOI) systems; SMT inspection system products used in the SMT electronic assembly industry for process control and inspection; and 3D solder paste measurement machines. In addition, it provides AOI products to inspect circuit boards after component placement; 3D scanning systems and services to the metrology market; and WaferSense and ReticleSense family of products that provide measurements of critical factors in the semiconductor fabrication process. The company sells its products to the manufacturers of electronic circuit board assembly equipment, and semiconductor DRAM and SSD memory products; and end-user electronic assembly manufacturers, including original design manufacturers, electronic manufacturing service providers, and outsourced semiconductor assembly and test companies through independent representatives and distributors. CyberOptics Corporation was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.