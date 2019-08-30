Mesa Laboratories Inc. (MLAB) and Badger Meter Inc. (NYSE:BMI) Comparison side by side

Both Mesa Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) and Badger Meter Inc. (NYSE:BMI) are each other’s competitor in the Scientific & Technical Instruments industry. Thus the contrast of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mesa Laboratories Inc. 232 9.12 N/A 1.87 134.37 Badger Meter Inc. 56 3.59 N/A 1.24 43.10

In table 1 we can see Mesa Laboratories Inc. and Badger Meter Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Badger Meter Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Mesa Laboratories Inc. The business with a higher P/E ratio is currently more expensive of the two stocks. Mesa Laboratories Inc.’s current P/E ratio is higher than that of Badger Meter Inc., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mesa Laboratories Inc. 0.00% 6.9% 4.7% Badger Meter Inc. 0.00% 9.3% 7%

Volatility and Risk

Mesa Laboratories Inc. has a beta of 0.22 and its 78.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Badger Meter Inc.’s 0.77 beta is the reason why it is 23.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Mesa Laboratories Inc. are 1.4 and 1.1 respectively. Its competitor Badger Meter Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3 and its Quick Ratio is 1.6. Badger Meter Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Mesa Laboratories Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Mesa Laboratories Inc. and Badger Meter Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Mesa Laboratories Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Badger Meter Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

The upside potential is 14.43% for Mesa Laboratories Inc. with average price target of $250. Badger Meter Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $54.5 average price target and a 4.35% potential upside. The data provided earlier shows that Mesa Laboratories Inc. appears more favorable than Badger Meter Inc., based on analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Mesa Laboratories Inc. and Badger Meter Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 78.9% and 89.8%. About 7.4% of Mesa Laboratories Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1% of Badger Meter Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mesa Laboratories Inc. 9.4% 3.03% 6.84% 15.07% 29.4% 20.77% Badger Meter Inc. 0.55% -8.39% -4% 2.28% 6.24% 8.7%

For the past year Mesa Laboratories Inc. has stronger performance than Badger Meter Inc.

Summary

Mesa Laboratories Inc. beats on 10 of the 12 factors Badger Meter Inc.

Mesa Laboratories, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products. The companyÂ’s Instruments segment offers data loggers, which are precision instruments used in critical manufacturing, quality control, and validation applications; medical meters and calibration solutions used to test various parameters of the dialysis fluid, and the calibration and operation of the dialysis machine; gas flow calibration and air sampling equipment that are used for industrial hygiene assessments, calibration of gas metering equipment, and environmental air monitoring; and torque testing systems used for measure bottle cap tightness. This segmentÂ’s products are used in healthcare, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical device, industrial hygiene, environmental air sampling, and semiconductor industries. Its Biological Indicators segment manufactures and markets biological indicators comprising spore strips, self-contained products, and culture media, as well as process challenge devices; and testing services. This segment also distributes chemical indicators that are used to assess the effectiveness of sterilization processes, including steam, hydrogen peroxide, ethylene oxide, and radiation. The companyÂ’s Cold Chain Monitoring segment offers systems, which are used to monitor various environmental parameters, such as temperature, humidity, and differential pressure for use in hospitals, pharmaceutical and medical device manufacturers, blood banks, pharmacies, and various other laboratory and industrial environments; and parameter monitoring services for products in a cold chain. Its Cold Chain Packaging segment offers packaging development consulting services and thermal packaging products. The company markets its products through distributors in the United States, Europe, Africa, Asia, South America, Australia, Canada, and Central America. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Lakewood, Colorado.