Mesa Air Group, Inc. (MESA) Reaches $6.65 After 9.00% Down Move; Profile of 1 Analysts Covering HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (HDS)

Among 3 analysts covering HD Supply Holdings (NASDAQ:HDS), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. HD Supply Holdings has $4800 highest and $4000 lowest target. $43.33’s average target is 10.31% above currents $39.28 stock price. HD Supply Holdings had 10 analyst reports since May 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Outperform” on Wednesday, September 25. Barclays Capital downgraded it to “Equal-Weight” rating and $4200 target in Thursday, September 26 report. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo given on Wednesday, September 11. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of HDS in report on Wednesday, September 11 with “Overweight” rating. The rating was downgraded by Robert W. Baird to “Neutral” on Wednesday, September 11. See HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) latest ratings:

26/09/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $44.0000 New Target: $42.0000 Downgrade

26/09/2019 Broker: William Blair Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Market Perform Downgrade

25/09/2019 Broker: Wells Fargo Rating: Outperform Old Target: $45.0000 New Target: $48.0000 Maintain

11/09/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Overweight Old Target: $46.0000 New Target: $44.0000 Maintain

11/09/2019 Broker: Buckingham Research Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral Downgrade

11/09/2019 Broker: Wells Fargo Rating: Outperform Old Target: $50.0000 New Target: $45.0000 Maintain

11/09/2019 Broker: Robert W. Baird Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $50.0000 New Target: $40.0000 Downgrade

03/06/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Longbow Research 53.0000

16/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

07/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

The stock increased 1.46% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $39.28. About 2.31M shares traded or 43.12% up from the average. HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) has declined 6.47% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.47% the S&P500. Some Historical HDS News: 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings Sees FY18 Adj EPS $2.99-Adj EPS $3.21; 13/03/2018 – HDS SEES 1Q ADJ EBITDA $174M TO $184M, EST. $173.0M (2 EST.); 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY HOLDINGS INC HDS.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $5.76 BLN TO $5.91 BLN; 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings Sees FY18 EBIT $815M-EBIT $855M; 25/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrds HD Supply Inc. To ‘BB+’; Otlk Stbl; 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY HOLDINGS INC – PRELIMINARY NET SALES IN FEB 2018 WERE ABOUT $391 MLN; 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY SEES 1Q ADJ EPS 60C TO 66C; 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings 4Q Adj EPS 49c; 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY HOLDINGS INC HDS.O FY SHR VIEW $2.88, REV VIEW $5.44 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/04/2018 – HD SUPPLY HOLDINGS- ON APRIL 18, BOARD ACCEPTED BETSY S. ATKINS’S RESIGNATION AND REDUCED SIZE OF BOARD FROM 9 TO 8 EFFECTIVE WITH HER RESIGNATION

HD Supply Holdings, Inc. operates as an industrial distributor in North America. The company has market cap of $6.52 billion. The companyÂ’s Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance, and water and wastewater treatment products, as well as heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products. It has a 16.53 P/E ratio. The Company’s Waterworks segment provides pipes, fittings, valves, hydrants, and meters for use in the construction, maintenance, and repair of water and waste-water systems, as well as fire-protection systems; and smart meters, fusible piping solutions, and engineered treatment plant services and products.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 27 investors sold HD Supply Holdings, Inc. shares while 104 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 105 raised stakes. 158.66 million shares or 2.23% more from 155.21 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Three Peaks Capital Mgmt Lc has 1.29% invested in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) for 110,569 shares. 63,317 were reported by Hrt Fincl Limited Company. Cibc Retail Bank Usa reported 9,453 shares. Nomura Asset Ltd stated it has 29,572 shares. Spark Inv Management Limited Liability Com has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS). Bokf Na stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS). Ontario – Canada-based Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada has invested 0% in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS). Mufg Americas Holdings invested 0% of its portfolio in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS). Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp reported 3,139 shares. Morgan Stanley has 266,387 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt has 0.01% invested in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) for 161,919 shares. Panagora Asset Management Inc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 2.43 million shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio holds 0.02% or 107,862 shares in its portfolio. Cibc Asset Mngmt owns 6,564 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 17,261 were accumulated by Principal Fin Group Inc.

