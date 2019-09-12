Mesa Air Group Inc. (MESA) and Its Rivals Comparing side by side.

Mesa Air Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) is a company in the Major Airlines industry and that’s how we contrast it to its rivals. The comparing will be based on the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

83.4% of Mesa Air Group Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.46% of all Major Airlines’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand Mesa Air Group Inc. has 4.7% of its shares held by company insiders and an average of 16.07% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

Table 1 has Mesa Air Group Inc. and its rivals’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mesa Air Group Inc. 0.00% 11.50% 2.80% Industry Average 3.70% 19.94% 5.42%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are comparing Mesa Air Group Inc. and its rivals’ net income, top-line revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Mesa Air Group Inc. N/A 9 14.80 Industry Average 606.16M 16.36B 17.79

Mesa Air Group Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. The business has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is presently more affordable in contrast to its rivals.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for Mesa Air Group Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Mesa Air Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.50 3.00 2.72

As a group, Major Airlines companies have a potential upside of 68.32%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Mesa Air Group Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mesa Air Group Inc. -4.92% 7.56% 13.4% 10.7% 0% 32.81% Industry Average 4.28% 8.08% 17.54% 21.87% 42.00% 28.84%

For the past year Mesa Air Group Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than the average for its rivals.

Liquidity

Mesa Air Group Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.7 and a Quick Ratio of 0.6. Competitively, Mesa Air Group Inc.’s peers Current Ratio is 0.63 and has 0.59 Quick Ratio. Mesa Air Group Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Mesa Air Group Inc.’s rivals.

Dividends

Mesa Air Group Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 5 of the 6 factors Mesa Air Group Inc.’s rivals beat Mesa Air Group Inc.

Mesa Air Group, Inc. operates as the holding company for Mesa Airlines, Inc., which provides regional air services under capacity purchase agreements with the American Airlines and the United Airlines. As of March 31, 2018, it operated 145 aircraft with approximately 610 daily departures to 110 cities in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the Bahamas, and Cuba. Mesa Air Group, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.