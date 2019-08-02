Mesa Air Group, Inc. (MESA) Analysts See $0.55 EPS; Kona Grill (KONA) Sentiment Is 0.5

Analysts expect Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) to report $0.55 EPS on August, 8 after the close.They anticipate $0.34 EPS change or 161.90% from last quarter’s $0.21 EPS. MESA’s profit would be $15.83M giving it 4.46 P/E if the $0.55 EPS is correct. After having $0.46 EPS previously, Mesa Air Group, Inc.’s analysts see 19.57% EPS growth. The stock decreased 4.20% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $9.81. About 157,827 shares traded. Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) has 0.00% since August 2, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Kona Grill Inc (KONA) investors sentiment decreased to 0.5 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.17, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. The ratio dived, as 3 investment managers started new or increased stock positions, while 6 trimmed and sold stock positions in Kona Grill Inc. The investment managers in our database reported: 1.54 million shares, down from 1.56 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Kona Grill Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 3 Reduced: 3 Increased: 0 New Position: 3.

Mesa Air Group, Inc. operates as the holding firm for Mesa Airlines, Inc., which provides regional air services under capacity purchase agreements with the American Airlines and the United Airlines. The company has market cap of $282.39 million. As of March 31, 2018, it operated 145 aircraft with approximately 610 daily departures to 110 cities in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the Bahamas, and Cuba. It has a 7.49 P/E ratio.

Kona Grill, Inc. owns and operates upscale casual restaurants under the Kona Grill brand name. The company has market cap of $1.26 million. As of August 15, 2017, it owned and operated 46 restaurants in 23 states of the United States and Puerto Rico; and 1 franchise restaurant in Monterrey, Mexico. It currently has negative earnings.

Bank Of America Corp De holds 0% of its portfolio in Kona Grill, Inc. for 500 shares. Blackrock Inc. owns 44,529 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 0% invested in the company for 2 shares. The Texas-based Bridgeway Capital Management Inc has invested 0% in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System, a California-based fund reported 32,600 shares.