Merus N.V. (MRUS)’s Financial Results Comparing With X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR)

Merus N.V. (NASDAQ:MRUS) and X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Merus N.V. 17 0.00 7.76M -1.07 0.00 X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13 0.00 7.31M -20.25 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Merus N.V. and X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Merus N.V. and X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Merus N.V. 44,933,410.54% -24.7% -9.9% X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. 55,631,659.06% -150.3% -87%

Liquidity

Merus N.V.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 6.4 and 6.4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 1.6 and 1.6 respectively. Merus N.V. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Merus N.V. and X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Merus N.V. 0 0 4 3.00 X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$23.25 is Merus N.V.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 36.44%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Merus N.V. and X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 65.8% and 47.8%. Insiders owned 30.47% of Merus N.V. shares. Competitively, 2% are X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Merus N.V. 0% 5.07% 0.51% 28.05% -28.28% 12.5% X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.88% -24.44% -42.79% -29.17% -18.72% -14.51%

For the past year Merus N.V. has 12.5% stronger performance while X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -14.51% weaker performance.

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors Merus N.V. beats X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its lead bispecific antibody candidate is MCLA-128, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials in Europe for the treatment of various solid tumors, including breast, gastric, and ovarian cancers. The company also develops MCLA-117, a bispecific antibody candidate that is expected to commence a Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with acute myeloid leukemia, as well as for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndrome in pre-clinical studies, as well as developing MCLA-158, a bispecific antibody candidate, which is designed to bind to cancer stem cells for the potential treatment of colorectal cancer. Its pre-clinical bispecific antibody candidates include MCLA-134 and MCLA-145, as well as other early research projects. The company has a strategic collaboration with Incyte and ONO Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. to develop bispecific antibody candidates based on Biclonics technology platform. Merus N.V. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands.