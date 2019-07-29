Merus N.V. (MRUS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Vericel Corporation (NASDAQ:VCEL)

As Biotechnology businesses, Merus N.V. (NASDAQ:MRUS) and Vericel Corporation (NASDAQ:VCEL), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Merus N.V. 14 0.00 N/A -1.21 0.00 Vericel Corporation 18 9.03 N/A -0.09 0.00

Table 1 highlights Merus N.V. and Vericel Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Merus N.V. and Vericel Corporation’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Merus N.V. 0.00% -26.6% -10.7% Vericel Corporation 0.00% -3.4% -2.6%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Merus N.V. are 6.8 and 6.8 respectively. Its competitor Vericel Corporation’s Current Ratio is 8.5 and its Quick Ratio is 8.2. Vericel Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Merus N.V.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Merus N.V. and Vericel Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Merus N.V. 0 1 4 2.80 Vericel Corporation 0 0 2 3.00

Merus N.V. has a consensus target price of $21.8, and a 39.03% upside potential. Competitively Vericel Corporation has a consensus target price of $23.5, with potential upside of 20.76%. The information presented earlier suggests that Merus N.V. looks more robust than Vericel Corporation as far as analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Merus N.V. and Vericel Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 66.7% and 85.3% respectively. About 30.47% of Merus N.V.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.7% of Vericel Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Merus N.V. -2.4% -15.81% 17.27% 0.73% -19.48% -1.07% Vericel Corporation -5.02% -7.89% -5.96% 5.77% 27.16% -2.07%

For the past year Merus N.V.’s stock price has smaller decline than Vericel Corporation.

Summary

Vericel Corporation beats Merus N.V. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its lead bispecific antibody candidate is MCLA-128, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials in Europe for the treatment of various solid tumors, including breast, gastric, and ovarian cancers. The company also develops MCLA-117, a bispecific antibody candidate that is expected to commence a Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with acute myeloid leukemia, as well as for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndrome in pre-clinical studies, as well as developing MCLA-158, a bispecific antibody candidate, which is designed to bind to cancer stem cells for the potential treatment of colorectal cancer. Its pre-clinical bispecific antibody candidates include MCLA-134 and MCLA-145, as well as other early research projects. The company has a strategic collaboration with Incyte and ONO Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. to develop bispecific antibody candidates based on Biclonics technology platform. Merus N.V. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells patient-specific expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with severe diseases and conditions. It markets three autologous cell therapy products, including Carticel and MACI, which are used for the treatment of cartilage defects in the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement that is used for the treatment of patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns comprising greater than or equal to 30 percent of total body surface area in the United States. The company also develops ixmyelocel-T, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial, a patient-specific multicellular therapy for the treatment of advanced heart failure due to ischemic dilated cardiomyopathy. The company was formerly known as Aastrom Biosciences, Inc. Vericel Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.