Merus N.V. (MRUS)’s Financial Results Comparing With United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Merus N.V. (NASDAQ:MRUS) and United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Merus N.V. 15 0.00 N/A -1.07 0.00 United Therapeutics Corporation 91 2.36 N/A -3.47 0.00

In table 1 we can see Merus N.V. and United Therapeutics Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Merus N.V. 0.00% -24.7% -9.9% United Therapeutics Corporation 0.00% -5.7% -4.3%

Liquidity

Merus N.V.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 6.4 and 6.4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor United Therapeutics Corporation are 7.2 and 6.8 respectively. United Therapeutics Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Merus N.V.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Merus N.V. and United Therapeutics Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Merus N.V. 0 0 4 3.00 United Therapeutics Corporation 0 2 3 2.60

Merus N.V. has a 20.34% upside potential and an average target price of $23.25. On the other hand, United Therapeutics Corporation’s potential upside is 60.17% and its consensus target price is $136.83. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, United Therapeutics Corporation is looking more favorable than Merus N.V.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Merus N.V. and United Therapeutics Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 65.8% and 0%. Insiders held 30.47% of Merus N.V. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.2% of United Therapeutics Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Merus N.V. 0% 5.07% 0.51% 28.05% -28.28% 12.5% United Therapeutics Corporation 3.3% -3.42% -20.2% -31.76% -34.11% -27.24%

For the past year Merus N.V. has 12.5% stronger performance while United Therapeutics Corporation has -27.24% weaker performance.

Summary

United Therapeutics Corporation beats Merus N.V. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its lead bispecific antibody candidate is MCLA-128, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials in Europe for the treatment of various solid tumors, including breast, gastric, and ovarian cancers. The company also develops MCLA-117, a bispecific antibody candidate that is expected to commence a Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with acute myeloid leukemia, as well as for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndrome in pre-clinical studies, as well as developing MCLA-158, a bispecific antibody candidate, which is designed to bind to cancer stem cells for the potential treatment of colorectal cancer. Its pre-clinical bispecific antibody candidates include MCLA-134 and MCLA-145, as well as other early research projects. The company has a strategic collaboration with Incyte and ONO Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. to develop bispecific antibody candidates based on Biclonics technology platform. Merus N.V. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands.