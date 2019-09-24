Merus N.V. (MRUS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX)

This is a contrast between Merus N.V. (NASDAQ:MRUS) and Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Merus N.V. 15 0.00 N/A -1.07 0.00 Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. 8 157.06 N/A -2.66 0.00

Demonstrates Merus N.V. and Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Merus N.V. 0.00% -24.7% -9.9% Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -107.5% -71.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Merus N.V. is 6.4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 6.4. The Current Ratio of rival Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 6.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 6.2. Merus N.V. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Merus N.V. and Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Merus N.V. 0 0 4 3.00 Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$23.25 is Merus N.V.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 20.34%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Merus N.V. and Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 65.8% and 72.4% respectively. Insiders held roughly 30.47% of Merus N.V.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.1% of Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Merus N.V. 0% 5.07% 0.51% 28.05% -28.28% 12.5% Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4.23% 6.31% 32.96% 75.82% 45.68% 115.73%

For the past year Merus N.V. has weaker performance than Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Merus N.V. beats Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its lead bispecific antibody candidate is MCLA-128, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials in Europe for the treatment of various solid tumors, including breast, gastric, and ovarian cancers. The company also develops MCLA-117, a bispecific antibody candidate that is expected to commence a Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with acute myeloid leukemia, as well as for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndrome in pre-clinical studies, as well as developing MCLA-158, a bispecific antibody candidate, which is designed to bind to cancer stem cells for the potential treatment of colorectal cancer. Its pre-clinical bispecific antibody candidates include MCLA-134 and MCLA-145, as well as other early research projects. The company has a strategic collaboration with Incyte and ONO Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. to develop bispecific antibody candidates based on Biclonics technology platform. Merus N.V. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for various cancer indications. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is Entinostat, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hormone receptor positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 negative, and breast cancer; and Phase 2b clinical trial. It also develops SNDX-6352, an immunoglobulin G subclass 4 isotype that binds to the ligand binding domain of CSF-1R, blocking the binding and consequent activation by natural ligands interleukin-34 and colony stimulating factor-1, and disrupting tumor-associated macrophages activity. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has clinical collaborations with MSD International GmbH, Genentech, and Merck KGaA and Pfizer; collaborative research and development agreement with National Cancer Institute; and license agreement with Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.