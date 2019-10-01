Merus N.V. (MRUS)’s Financial Results Comparing With SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SLS)

Merus N.V. (NASDAQ:MRUS) and SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SLS) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Merus N.V. 17 0.00 7.76M -1.07 0.00 SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. N/A 0.00 226.08M -2.63 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Merus N.V. and SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Merus N.V. and SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Merus N.V. 44,933,410.54% -24.7% -9.9% SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. 162,180,774,748.92% -600.2% -141.8%

Liquidity

6.4 and 6.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Merus N.V. Its rival SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.6 and 0.6 respectively. Merus N.V. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Merus N.V. and SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Merus N.V. 0 0 4 3.00 SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Merus N.V. has an average price target of $23.25, and a 32.63% upside potential. Competitively SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. has an average price target of $4.5, with potential upside of 3,752.74%. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. seems more appealing than Merus N.V.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Merus N.V. and SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 65.8% and 11.8%. Insiders held 30.47% of Merus N.V. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2.04% of SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Merus N.V. 0% 5.07% 0.51% 28.05% -28.28% 12.5% SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. 34.6% 47.83% -82.42% -88.36% -84.82% -86.18%

For the past year Merus N.V. has 12.5% stronger performance while SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. has -86.18% weaker performance.

Summary

Merus N.V. beats on 6 of the 10 factors SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its lead bispecific antibody candidate is MCLA-128, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials in Europe for the treatment of various solid tumors, including breast, gastric, and ovarian cancers. The company also develops MCLA-117, a bispecific antibody candidate that is expected to commence a Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with acute myeloid leukemia, as well as for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndrome in pre-clinical studies, as well as developing MCLA-158, a bispecific antibody candidate, which is designed to bind to cancer stem cells for the potential treatment of colorectal cancer. Its pre-clinical bispecific antibody candidates include MCLA-134 and MCLA-145, as well as other early research projects. The company has a strategic collaboration with Incyte and ONO Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. to develop bispecific antibody candidates based on Biclonics technology platform. Merus N.V. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc., a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for various cancer indications. The company's lead product candidate is galinpepimut-S, a cancer immunotherapeutic agent for the treatment of hematologic cancers and solid tumor indications, including acute myeloid leukemia, malignant pleural mesothelioma, multiple myeloma, ovarian cancer, immune combo, and chronic myelogenous leukemia. It also develops NEUVAX, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of breast cancer; and Anagrelide controlled release, which has completed various clinical trials for the treatment of thrombocythemia. The company has collaboration and license agreements with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, Advaxis Immunotherapies, Merck & Co., Inc., National Cancer Institute, and the University of Texas M.D. Anderson Cancer Center. SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.