Merus N.V. (MRUS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Realm Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ:RLM)

Merus N.V. (NASDAQ:MRUS) and Realm Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ:RLM) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Merus N.V. 14 0.00 N/A -1.07 0.00 Realm Therapeutics Plc 3 0.00 N/A -2.92 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Merus N.V. and Realm Therapeutics Plc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Merus N.V. and Realm Therapeutics Plc’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Merus N.V. 0.00% -24.7% -9.9% Realm Therapeutics Plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Merus N.V. and Realm Therapeutics Plc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Merus N.V. 0 1 4 2.80 Realm Therapeutics Plc 0 0 0 0.00

Merus N.V. has a 36.25% upside potential and an average target price of $21.8.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Merus N.V. and Realm Therapeutics Plc are owned by institutional investors at 65.8% and 46.35% respectively. Merus N.V.’s share owned by insiders are 30.47%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 31.1% of Realm Therapeutics Plc’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Merus N.V. 0% 5.07% 0.51% 28.05% -28.28% 12.5% Realm Therapeutics Plc -7.35% -10.71% -32.98% 4.17% 0% 35.14%

For the past year Merus N.V. has weaker performance than Realm Therapeutics Plc

Summary

Merus N.V. beats Realm Therapeutics Plc on 4 of the 7 factors.

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its lead bispecific antibody candidate is MCLA-128, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials in Europe for the treatment of various solid tumors, including breast, gastric, and ovarian cancers. The company also develops MCLA-117, a bispecific antibody candidate that is expected to commence a Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with acute myeloid leukemia, as well as for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndrome in pre-clinical studies, as well as developing MCLA-158, a bispecific antibody candidate, which is designed to bind to cancer stem cells for the potential treatment of colorectal cancer. Its pre-clinical bispecific antibody candidates include MCLA-134 and MCLA-145, as well as other early research projects. The company has a strategic collaboration with Incyte and ONO Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. to develop bispecific antibody candidates based on Biclonics technology platform. Merus N.V. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands.

Realm Therapeutics Plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for the treatment of immune-mediated diseases in adults and children. Its product pipeline includes PRO22, a topical gel, which is conducting initial Phase II clinical studies for the treatment of atopic dermatitis. The company was formerly known as PuriCore plc and changed its name to Realm Therapeutics Plc in December 2016. Realm Therapeutics Plc is based in London, the United Kingdom.