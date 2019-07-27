Merus N.V. (MRUS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Principia Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PRNB)

Merus N.V. (NASDAQ:MRUS) and Principia Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PRNB), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Merus N.V. 14 0.00 N/A -1.21 0.00 Principia Biopharma Inc. 33 14.31 N/A 0.21 151.31

In table 1 we can see Merus N.V. and Principia Biopharma Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Merus N.V. 0.00% -26.6% -10.7% Principia Biopharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Merus N.V.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 6.8 and 6.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Principia Biopharma Inc. are 10.7 and 10.7 respectively. Principia Biopharma Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Merus N.V.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Merus N.V. and Principia Biopharma Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Merus N.V. 0 1 4 2.80 Principia Biopharma Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Merus N.V.’s upside potential currently stands at 40.19% and an $21.8 average target price. On the other hand, Principia Biopharma Inc.’s potential upside is 32.66% and its average target price is $50. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Merus N.V. seems more appealing than Principia Biopharma Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Merus N.V. and Principia Biopharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 66.7% and 95.7% respectively. Insiders owned 30.47% of Merus N.V. shares. Comparatively, Principia Biopharma Inc. has 13.92% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Merus N.V. -2.4% -15.81% 17.27% 0.73% -19.48% -1.07% Principia Biopharma Inc. 4.42% 12.08% 8% 31.52% 0% 13.8%

For the past year Merus N.V. has -1.07% weaker performance while Principia Biopharma Inc. has 13.8% stronger performance.

Summary

Principia Biopharma Inc. beats on 9 of the 10 factors Merus N.V.

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its lead bispecific antibody candidate is MCLA-128, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials in Europe for the treatment of various solid tumors, including breast, gastric, and ovarian cancers. The company also develops MCLA-117, a bispecific antibody candidate that is expected to commence a Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with acute myeloid leukemia, as well as for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndrome in pre-clinical studies, as well as developing MCLA-158, a bispecific antibody candidate, which is designed to bind to cancer stem cells for the potential treatment of colorectal cancer. Its pre-clinical bispecific antibody candidates include MCLA-134 and MCLA-145, as well as other early research projects. The company has a strategic collaboration with Incyte and ONO Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. to develop bispecific antibody candidates based on Biclonics technology platform. Merus N.V. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands.

Principia Biopharma Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel oral therapies for immunology and oncology in the United States. It is developing PRN1008, an inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of pemphigus, a chronic skin disease, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of immune thrombocytopenic purpura; PRN2246, an inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of multiple sclerosis and other central nervous system diseases; PRN1371, a drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors; and oral small molecule inhibitors of the immunoproteasome. The company has collaboration agreements with Genzyme Corporation and AbbVie Biotechnology Limited. Principia Biopharma Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.