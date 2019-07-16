Merus N.V. (MRUS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NASDAQ:NYMX)

We are comparing Merus N.V. (NASDAQ:MRUS) and Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NASDAQ:NYMX) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Merus N.V. 14 0.00 N/A -1.21 0.00 Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation 2 575.51 N/A -0.18 0.00

Demonstrates Merus N.V. and Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Merus N.V. 0.00% -26.6% -10.7% Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation 0.00% -315.3% -223.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Merus N.V. is 6.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 6.8. The Current Ratio of rival Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation is 7.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 7.4. Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Merus N.V.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Merus N.V. and Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Merus N.V. 0 1 4 2.80 Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 38.77% for Merus N.V. with average target price of $21.8.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 66.7% of Merus N.V. shares and 6.3% of Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation shares. 30.47% are Merus N.V.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation has 5.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Merus N.V. -2.4% -15.81% 17.27% 0.73% -19.48% -1.07% Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation -1.16% -4.76% -31.45% -17.07% -56.85% 29.77%

For the past year Merus N.V. had bearish trend while Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation had bullish trend.

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its lead bispecific antibody candidate is MCLA-128, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials in Europe for the treatment of various solid tumors, including breast, gastric, and ovarian cancers. The company also develops MCLA-117, a bispecific antibody candidate that is expected to commence a Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with acute myeloid leukemia, as well as for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndrome in pre-clinical studies, as well as developing MCLA-158, a bispecific antibody candidate, which is designed to bind to cancer stem cells for the potential treatment of colorectal cancer. Its pre-clinical bispecific antibody candidates include MCLA-134 and MCLA-145, as well as other early research projects. The company has a strategic collaboration with Incyte and ONO Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. to develop bispecific antibody candidates based on Biclonics technology platform. Merus N.V. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands.

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of drugs for the aging population. It markets NicAlert and TobacAlert test strips that use urine or saliva to detect use of tobacco products. The company also offers AlzheimAlert, a proprietary urine assay that aids physicians in the diagnosis of AlzheimerÂ’s disease. Its lead drug candidate is Fexapotide Triflutate (NX-1207), which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of enlarged prostate or benign prostatic hyperplasia, as well as is in Phase II clinical trial for low grade localized prostate cancer. The company markets its products in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Nassau, The Bahamas.