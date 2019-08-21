Merus N.V. (MRUS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM)

Both Merus N.V. (NASDAQ:MRUS) and Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Merus N.V. 14 0.00 N/A -1.07 0.00 Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 14 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Merus N.V. and Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Merus N.V. 0.00% -24.7% -9.9% Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Merus N.V. is 6.4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 6.4. The Current Ratio of rival Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 7.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 7.6. Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Merus N.V.

Analyst Ratings

Merus N.V. and Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Merus N.V. 0 1 4 2.80 Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

The average target price of Merus N.V. is $21.8, with potential upside of 21.11%. Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $27.33 average target price and a 93.28% potential upside. The data provided earlier shows that Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. appears more favorable than Merus N.V., based on analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 65.8% of Merus N.V. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 30.47% are Merus N.V.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 11% of Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Merus N.V. 0% 5.07% 0.51% 28.05% -28.28% 12.5% Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.5% 0% 0% 0% 0% 2.27%

For the past year Merus N.V.’s stock price has bigger growth than Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Merus N.V.

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its lead bispecific antibody candidate is MCLA-128, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials in Europe for the treatment of various solid tumors, including breast, gastric, and ovarian cancers. The company also develops MCLA-117, a bispecific antibody candidate that is expected to commence a Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with acute myeloid leukemia, as well as for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndrome in pre-clinical studies, as well as developing MCLA-158, a bispecific antibody candidate, which is designed to bind to cancer stem cells for the potential treatment of colorectal cancer. Its pre-clinical bispecific antibody candidates include MCLA-134 and MCLA-145, as well as other early research projects. The company has a strategic collaboration with Incyte and ONO Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. to develop bispecific antibody candidates based on Biclonics technology platform. Merus N.V. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands.