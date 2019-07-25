Merus N.V. (MRUS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Menlo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNLO)

Merus N.V. (NASDAQ:MRUS) and Menlo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNLO) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Merus N.V. 14 0.00 N/A -1.21 0.00 Menlo Therapeutics Inc. 7 9.75 N/A -2.49 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Merus N.V. 0.00% -26.6% -10.7% Menlo Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -41.9% -39.2%

Liquidity

Merus N.V. has a Current Ratio of 6.8 and a Quick Ratio of 6.8. Competitively, Menlo Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 11.8 and has 11.8 Quick Ratio. Menlo Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Merus N.V.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Merus N.V. 0 1 4 2.80 Menlo Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Merus N.V.’s upside potential is 38.41% at a $21.8 consensus target price.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 66.7% of Merus N.V. shares and 74.4% of Menlo Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders held 30.47% of Merus N.V. shares. Competitively, Menlo Therapeutics Inc. has 19.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Merus N.V. -2.4% -15.81% 17.27% 0.73% -19.48% -1.07% Menlo Therapeutics Inc. -0.43% -6.35% 8.96% -5.71% -27.28% 68.2%

For the past year Merus N.V. has -1.07% weaker performance while Menlo Therapeutics Inc. has 68.2% stronger performance.

Summary

Merus N.V. beats Menlo Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its lead bispecific antibody candidate is MCLA-128, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials in Europe for the treatment of various solid tumors, including breast, gastric, and ovarian cancers. The company also develops MCLA-117, a bispecific antibody candidate that is expected to commence a Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with acute myeloid leukemia, as well as for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndrome in pre-clinical studies, as well as developing MCLA-158, a bispecific antibody candidate, which is designed to bind to cancer stem cells for the potential treatment of colorectal cancer. Its pre-clinical bispecific antibody candidates include MCLA-134 and MCLA-145, as well as other early research projects. The company has a strategic collaboration with Incyte and ONO Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. to develop bispecific antibody candidates based on Biclonics technology platform. Merus N.V. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands.

Menlo Therapeutics Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of serlopitant for the treatment of pruritus associated with dermatologic conditions in the United States. The company has completed Phase II clinical trials in pruritus associated with prurigo nodularis. It is also developing products that are in Phase II clinical trials to treat pruritus associated with psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, and refractory chronic cough. The company was formerly known as Tigercat Pharma, Inc. and changed its name to Menlo Therapeutics Inc. in May 2016. Menlo Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.