Merus N.V. (MRUS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Immunomedics Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU)

As Biotechnology companies, Merus N.V. (NASDAQ:MRUS) and Immunomedics Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Merus N.V. 17 0.00 7.76M -1.07 0.00 Immunomedics Inc. 15 0.00 162.64M -1.62 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Merus N.V. and Immunomedics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Merus N.V. and Immunomedics Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Merus N.V. 44,985,507.25% -24.7% -9.9% Immunomedics Inc. 1,101,897,018.97% -121.3% -63.3%

Analyst Recommendations

Merus N.V. and Immunomedics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Merus N.V. 0 0 4 3.00 Immunomedics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Merus N.V.’s upside potential is 30.47% at a $23.25 average target price. Competitively the average target price of Immunomedics Inc. is $28, which is potential 111.16% upside. Based on the results delivered earlier, Immunomedics Inc. is looking more favorable than Merus N.V., analysts belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Merus N.V. and Immunomedics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 65.8% and 95.3%. Insiders held 30.47% of Merus N.V. shares. Comparatively, Immunomedics Inc. has 7.19% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Merus N.V. 0% 5.07% 0.51% 28.05% -28.28% 12.5% Immunomedics Inc. -2.06% 4.98% -1.34% -1.4% -34.91% 3.36%

For the past year Merus N.V.’s stock price has bigger growth than Immunomedics Inc.

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its lead bispecific antibody candidate is MCLA-128, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials in Europe for the treatment of various solid tumors, including breast, gastric, and ovarian cancers. The company also develops MCLA-117, a bispecific antibody candidate that is expected to commence a Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with acute myeloid leukemia, as well as for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndrome in pre-clinical studies, as well as developing MCLA-158, a bispecific antibody candidate, which is designed to bind to cancer stem cells for the potential treatment of colorectal cancer. Its pre-clinical bispecific antibody candidates include MCLA-134 and MCLA-145, as well as other early research projects. The company has a strategic collaboration with Incyte and ONO Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. to develop bispecific antibody candidates based on Biclonics technology platform. Merus N.V. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands.

Immunomedics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of monoclonal antibody-based products for the targeted treatment of cancer, autoimmune disorders, and other diseases. The company engages in developing antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) products comprising IMMU-132, an ADC that contains SN-38, which is in Phase II trials used for the treatment of patients with metastatic triple-negative breast cancer, and small-cell and non-small-cell lung cancers; IMMU-130, an anti-CEACAN5-SN-38 ADC that is in Phase II trials for the treatment of solid tumors and metastatic colorectal cancer; and IMMU-140 that targets HLA-DR for the potential treatment of liquid cancers. It also develops products for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases, including epratuzumab, anti-CD22 antibody; veltuzumab, anti-CD20 antibody; milatuzumab, anti-CD74 antibody; and IMMU-114, a humanized anti-HLA-DR antibody. The company also provides LeukoScan, a diagnostic imaging product to determine the location and extent of infection/inflammation in bone. In addition, it offers other product candidates for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies, as well as other diseases, which are in various stages of clinical and pre-clinical development. The company has a research collaboration with The Bayer Group to study epratuzumab as a thorium-227-labeled antibody. Immunomedics, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Morris Plains, New Jersey.