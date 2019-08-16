Merus N.V. (MRUS)’s Financial Results Comparing With GlycoMimetics Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC)

Both Merus N.V. (NASDAQ:MRUS) and GlycoMimetics Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Merus N.V. 14 0.00 N/A -1.07 0.00 GlycoMimetics Inc. 11 0.00 N/A -1.18 0.00

Demonstrates Merus N.V. and GlycoMimetics Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Merus N.V. and GlycoMimetics Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Merus N.V. 0.00% -24.7% -9.9% GlycoMimetics Inc. 0.00% -24.1% -23.1%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Merus N.V. is 6.4 while its Current Ratio is 6.4. Meanwhile, GlycoMimetics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 23.9 while its Quick Ratio is 23.9. GlycoMimetics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Merus N.V.

Analyst Recommendations

Merus N.V. and GlycoMimetics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Merus N.V. 0 1 4 2.80 GlycoMimetics Inc. 0 2 1 2.33

Merus N.V.’s consensus target price is $21.8, while its potential upside is 34.57%. Meanwhile, GlycoMimetics Inc.’s consensus target price is $11.33, while its potential upside is 271.48%. The results provided earlier shows that GlycoMimetics Inc. appears more favorable than Merus N.V., based on analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 65.8% of Merus N.V. shares and 0% of GlycoMimetics Inc. shares. Merus N.V.’s share held by insiders are 30.47%. Competitively, GlycoMimetics Inc. has 1.31% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Merus N.V. 0% 5.07% 0.51% 28.05% -28.28% 12.5% GlycoMimetics Inc. 2.44% -23.02% -21.51% -17.66% -32.63% -2.53%

For the past year Merus N.V. had bullish trend while GlycoMimetics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Merus N.V. beats on 5 of the 8 factors GlycoMimetics Inc.

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its lead bispecific antibody candidate is MCLA-128, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials in Europe for the treatment of various solid tumors, including breast, gastric, and ovarian cancers. The company also develops MCLA-117, a bispecific antibody candidate that is expected to commence a Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with acute myeloid leukemia, as well as for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndrome in pre-clinical studies, as well as developing MCLA-158, a bispecific antibody candidate, which is designed to bind to cancer stem cells for the potential treatment of colorectal cancer. Its pre-clinical bispecific antibody candidates include MCLA-134 and MCLA-145, as well as other early research projects. The company has a strategic collaboration with Incyte and ONO Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. to develop bispecific antibody candidates based on Biclonics technology platform. Merus N.V. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands.

GlycoMimetics, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. The company is developing its lead product candidates include rivipansel, a pan-selectin antagonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of vaso-occlusive crisis, a debilitating and painful condition that occurs periodically throughout the life of a person with sickle cell disease; and GMI-1271, an E-selectin antagonist to treat acute myeloid leukemia and other hematologic cancers. It is also developing GMI-1359, a drug candidate targeting E-selectin and CXCR4; and galectin-3 and galectin-9 inhibitors. The company has a collaborative research and development agreement with Pfizer Inc. GlycoMimetics, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.