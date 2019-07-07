Merus N.V. (MRUS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Global Cord Blood Corporation (NYSE:CO)

As Biotechnology businesses, Merus N.V. (NASDAQ:MRUS) and Global Cord Blood Corporation (NYSE:CO), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Merus N.V. 13 0.00 N/A -1.21 0.00 Global Cord Blood Corporation 7 0.00 N/A 0.27 24.01

Table 1 demonstrates Merus N.V. and Global Cord Blood Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Merus N.V. and Global Cord Blood Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Merus N.V. 0.00% -26.6% -10.7% Global Cord Blood Corporation 0.00% 7.2% 3.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Merus N.V. is 6.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 6.8. The Current Ratio of rival Global Cord Blood Corporation is 9.7 and its Quick Ratio is has 9.6. Global Cord Blood Corporation is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Merus N.V.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Merus N.V. and Global Cord Blood Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Merus N.V. 0 1 4 2.80 Global Cord Blood Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Merus N.V. has a 49.83% upside potential and an average price target of $21.8.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 66.7% of Merus N.V. shares are held by institutional investors while 18.2% of Global Cord Blood Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 30.47% of Merus N.V.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 49.6% of Global Cord Blood Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Merus N.V. -2.4% -15.81% 17.27% 0.73% -19.48% -1.07% Global Cord Blood Corporation -1.35% -7.19% -2.08% -2.37% -31.39% 2.02%

For the past year Merus N.V. had bearish trend while Global Cord Blood Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

Global Cord Blood Corporation beats on 6 of the 8 factors Merus N.V.

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its lead bispecific antibody candidate is MCLA-128, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials in Europe for the treatment of various solid tumors, including breast, gastric, and ovarian cancers. The company also develops MCLA-117, a bispecific antibody candidate that is expected to commence a Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with acute myeloid leukemia, as well as for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndrome in pre-clinical studies, as well as developing MCLA-158, a bispecific antibody candidate, which is designed to bind to cancer stem cells for the potential treatment of colorectal cancer. Its pre-clinical bispecific antibody candidates include MCLA-134 and MCLA-145, as well as other early research projects. The company has a strategic collaboration with Incyte and ONO Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. to develop bispecific antibody candidates based on Biclonics technology platform. Merus N.V. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands.

Global Cord Blood Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides umbilical cord blood storage and ancillary services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers cord blood testing, processing, and storage services under the direction of subscribers; and tests, processes, and stores donated cord blood, as well as provides matching services. As of March 31, 2018, it had three operating cord blood banks in the Beijing municipality, the Guangdong province, and the Zhejiang province. The company was formerly known as China Cord Blood Corporation and changed its name to Global Cord Blood Corporation in March 2018. Global Cord Blood Corporation is based in Central, Hong Kong. Global Cord Blood Corporation is a subsidiary of Nanjing Ying Peng Hui Kang Medical Industry Investment Partnership (Limited Partnership).