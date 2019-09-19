Merus N.V. (MRUS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA)

We are comparing Merus N.V. (NASDAQ:MRUS) and Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Merus N.V. 15 0.00 N/A -1.07 0.00 Gamida Cell Ltd. 7 0.00 N/A -2.47 0.00

In table 1 we can see Merus N.V. and Gamida Cell Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Merus N.V. 0.00% -24.7% -9.9% Gamida Cell Ltd. 0.00% -662.4% -130.2%

Liquidity

6.4 and 6.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Merus N.V. Its rival Gamida Cell Ltd.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 6.5 and 6.5 respectively. Gamida Cell Ltd. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Merus N.V.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Merus N.V. and Gamida Cell Ltd.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Merus N.V. 0 1 4 2.80 Gamida Cell Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

Merus N.V.’s upside potential is 20.84% at a $21.8 consensus price target.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 65.8% of Merus N.V. shares are owned by institutional investors while 13.1% of Gamida Cell Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 30.47% of Merus N.V. shares. Competitively, 65.61% are Gamida Cell Ltd.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Merus N.V. 0% 5.07% 0.51% 28.05% -28.28% 12.5% Gamida Cell Ltd. -5.13% -27.31% -51.06% -74.27% 0% -62.78%

For the past year Merus N.V. had bullish trend while Gamida Cell Ltd. had bearish trend.

Summary

Merus N.V. beats Gamida Cell Ltd. on 6 of the 7 factors.

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its lead bispecific antibody candidate is MCLA-128, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials in Europe for the treatment of various solid tumors, including breast, gastric, and ovarian cancers. The company also develops MCLA-117, a bispecific antibody candidate that is expected to commence a Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with acute myeloid leukemia, as well as for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndrome in pre-clinical studies, as well as developing MCLA-158, a bispecific antibody candidate, which is designed to bind to cancer stem cells for the potential treatment of colorectal cancer. Its pre-clinical bispecific antibody candidates include MCLA-134 and MCLA-145, as well as other early research projects. The company has a strategic collaboration with Incyte and ONO Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. to develop bispecific antibody candidates based on Biclonics technology platform. Merus N.V. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands.

Gamida Cell Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing cell therapies to cure cancer, and rare and serious hematologic diseases in the United States, the European Union, and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is NiCord, a nicotinamide (NAM)-expanded cord blood cell therapy that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for use as a curative stem cell graft for patients in hematopoietic stem cell transplant. It is also developing NAM-NK, an innate immunotherapy of expanded natural killer cells, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of refractory non-Hodgkin lymphoma and multiple myeloma. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.