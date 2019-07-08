Merus N.V. (MRUS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX)

Both Merus N.V. (NASDAQ:MRUS) and Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Merus N.V. 13 0.00 N/A -1.21 0.00 Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. 10 9.71 N/A -4.50 0.00

Demonstrates Merus N.V. and Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Merus N.V. and Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Merus N.V. 0.00% -26.6% -10.7% Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -54.9% -44.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Merus N.V. is 6.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 6.8. The Current Ratio of rival Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. is 10.4 and its Quick Ratio is has 10.4. Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Merus N.V.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Merus N.V. and Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Merus N.V. 0 1 4 2.80 Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Merus N.V.’s consensus price target is $21.8, while its potential upside is 49.83%. Meanwhile, Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus price target is $24, while its potential upside is 292.16%. The data provided earlier shows that Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. appears more favorable than Merus N.V., based on analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 66.7% of Merus N.V. shares are owned by institutional investors while 87.1% of Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 30.47% of Merus N.V.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 2.5% of Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Merus N.V. -2.4% -15.81% 17.27% 0.73% -19.48% -1.07% Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. -16.18% -26.11% -21.08% -20.74% -48.45% -1.4%

For the past year Merus N.V.’s stock price has smaller decline than Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Merus N.V. beats Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its lead bispecific antibody candidate is MCLA-128, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials in Europe for the treatment of various solid tumors, including breast, gastric, and ovarian cancers. The company also develops MCLA-117, a bispecific antibody candidate that is expected to commence a Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with acute myeloid leukemia, as well as for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndrome in pre-clinical studies, as well as developing MCLA-158, a bispecific antibody candidate, which is designed to bind to cancer stem cells for the potential treatment of colorectal cancer. Its pre-clinical bispecific antibody candidates include MCLA-134 and MCLA-145, as well as other early research projects. The company has a strategic collaboration with Incyte and ONO Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. to develop bispecific antibody candidates based on Biclonics technology platform. Merus N.V. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands.