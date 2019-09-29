Merus N.V. (MRUS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Epizyme Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM)

This is therefore a contrasting of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Merus N.V. (NASDAQ:MRUS) and Epizyme Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Merus N.V. 17 0.00 7.76M -1.07 0.00 Epizyme Inc. 12 -0.12 70.52M -1.64 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Merus N.V. 44,985,507.25% -24.7% -9.9% Epizyme Inc. 570,088,924.82% -51.8% -43.1%

Liquidity

Merus N.V.’s Current Ratio is 6.4 while its Quick Ratio is 6.4. On the competitive side is, Epizyme Inc. which has a 12.5 Current Ratio and a 12.5 Quick Ratio. Epizyme Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Merus N.V.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Merus N.V. 0 0 4 3.00 Epizyme Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

The upside potential is 27.26% for Merus N.V. with average price target of $23.25. Competitively Epizyme Inc. has a consensus price target of $21.5, with potential upside of 111.41%. The data provided earlier shows that Epizyme Inc. appears more favorable than Merus N.V., based on analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 65.8% of Merus N.V. shares and 94.5% of Epizyme Inc. shares. Insiders owned 30.47% of Merus N.V. shares. Competitively, Epizyme Inc. has 0.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Merus N.V. 0% 5.07% 0.51% 28.05% -28.28% 12.5% Epizyme Inc. -2.64% 2.31% 10.32% 30.26% 7.8% 115.26%

Summary

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its lead bispecific antibody candidate is MCLA-128, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials in Europe for the treatment of various solid tumors, including breast, gastric, and ovarian cancers. The company also develops MCLA-117, a bispecific antibody candidate that is expected to commence a Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with acute myeloid leukemia, as well as for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndrome in pre-clinical studies, as well as developing MCLA-158, a bispecific antibody candidate, which is designed to bind to cancer stem cells for the potential treatment of colorectal cancer. Its pre-clinical bispecific antibody candidates include MCLA-134 and MCLA-145, as well as other early research projects. The company has a strategic collaboration with Incyte and ONO Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. to develop bispecific antibody candidates based on Biclonics technology platform. Merus N.V. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands.

Epizyme, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel epigenetic therapies for patients with cancer and other diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include tazemetostat, an inhibitor of the EZH2 HMT, which is in five-arm Phase II clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma; Phase I dose-escalation and expansion study for children with INI1-negative solid tumors; Phase II and Ib clinical trials for patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL); Phase Ib/II clinical trial for elderly patients with DLBCL; and Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma characterized by BAP1 loss-of-function, as well as Phase II clinical trial in adult patients with ovarian cancer. The company is also developing additional programs, such as pinometostat, an intravenously administered small molecule inhibitor of DOT1L for the treatment of acute leukemias; and PRMT5 inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with solid tumors and NHL. It has collaboration agreements with Celgene Corporation, Celgene RIVOT Ltd., Genentech Inc., Glaxo Group Limited, and US Oncology Research, as well as with Roche Molecular Systems, Inc., Eisai Co. Ltd., and Lymphoma Study Association. Epizyme, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.