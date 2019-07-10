Merus N.V. (MRUS)’s Financial Results Comparing With CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD)

Merus N.V. (NASDAQ:MRUS) and CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Merus N.V. 14 0.00 N/A -1.21 0.00 CorMedix Inc. 8 381.26 N/A -1.64 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Merus N.V. 0.00% -26.6% -10.7% CorMedix Inc. 0.00% 0% -253%

Liquidity

Merus N.V.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 6.8 and 6.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor CorMedix Inc. are 2.4 and 2.3 respectively. Merus N.V. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to CorMedix Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Merus N.V. and CorMedix Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Merus N.V. 0 1 4 2.80 CorMedix Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$21.8 is Merus N.V.’s average price target while its potential upside is 48.50%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Merus N.V. and CorMedix Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 66.7% and 13.8%. 30.47% are Merus N.V.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 1.3% are CorMedix Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Merus N.V. -2.4% -15.81% 17.27% 0.73% -19.48% -1.07% CorMedix Inc. -10.24% -21.92% -46.07% 6.56% 582.73% 3.26%

For the past year Merus N.V. has -1.07% weaker performance while CorMedix Inc. has 3.26% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Merus N.V. beats CorMedix Inc.

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its lead bispecific antibody candidate is MCLA-128, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials in Europe for the treatment of various solid tumors, including breast, gastric, and ovarian cancers. The company also develops MCLA-117, a bispecific antibody candidate that is expected to commence a Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with acute myeloid leukemia, as well as for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndrome in pre-clinical studies, as well as developing MCLA-158, a bispecific antibody candidate, which is designed to bind to cancer stem cells for the potential treatment of colorectal cancer. Its pre-clinical bispecific antibody candidates include MCLA-134 and MCLA-145, as well as other early research projects. The company has a strategic collaboration with Incyte and ONO Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. to develop bispecific antibody candidates based on Biclonics technology platform. Merus N.V. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands.

CorMedix, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States and other markets. Its primary focus is on the development of its lead product candidate, Neutrolin, an anti-infective solution for the reduction and prevention of catheter-related infections and thrombosis in patients requiring central venous catheters in clinical settings, such as dialysis, critical/intensive care, and oncology. The company was formerly known as Picton Holding Company, Inc. and changed its name to CorMedix, Inc. in January 2007. CorMedix, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in Bridgewater, New Jersey.