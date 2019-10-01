Merus N.V. (MRUS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF)

We will be contrasting the differences between Merus N.V. (NASDAQ:MRUS) and Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Merus N.V. 17 0.00 7.76M -1.07 0.00 Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. 2 0.00 1.86M -4.80 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Merus N.V. and Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Merus N.V. and Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Merus N.V. 44,933,410.54% -24.7% -9.9% Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. 76,210,767.84% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Merus N.V. and Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Merus N.V. 0 0 4 3.00 Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 36.44% for Merus N.V. with consensus price target of $23.25.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 65.8% of Merus N.V. shares and 21.13% of Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. shares. Merus N.V.’s share owned by insiders are 30.47%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Merus N.V. 0% 5.07% 0.51% 28.05% -28.28% 12.5% Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. -0.35% 0% -58.26% -83.87% -83.87% -84.76%

For the past year Merus N.V. has 12.5% stronger performance while Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. has -84.76% weaker performance.

Summary

Merus N.V. beats on 6 of the 10 factors Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd.

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its lead bispecific antibody candidate is MCLA-128, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials in Europe for the treatment of various solid tumors, including breast, gastric, and ovarian cancers. The company also develops MCLA-117, a bispecific antibody candidate that is expected to commence a Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with acute myeloid leukemia, as well as for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndrome in pre-clinical studies, as well as developing MCLA-158, a bispecific antibody candidate, which is designed to bind to cancer stem cells for the potential treatment of colorectal cancer. Its pre-clinical bispecific antibody candidates include MCLA-134 and MCLA-145, as well as other early research projects. The company has a strategic collaboration with Incyte and ONO Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. to develop bispecific antibody candidates based on Biclonics technology platform. Merus N.V. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands.

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutic products for the treatment of autoimmune-inflammatory, oncological, and liver diseases, as well as sexual dysfunction. The company's lead drug candidate is CF101, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and psoriasis. It also develops CF102 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of liver cancer and non-alcoholic fatty liver diseases, as well as for hepatocellular carcinoma and hepatitis C virus diseases; and CF602, which is in pre-clinical trial for the treatment of sexual dysfunction. Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Petah-Tikva, Israel.