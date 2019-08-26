Merus N.V. (MRUS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cambrex Corporation (NYSE:CBM)

Both Merus N.V. (NASDAQ:MRUS) and Cambrex Corporation (NYSE:CBM) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Merus N.V. 14 0.00 N/A -1.07 0.00 Cambrex Corporation 43 3.47 N/A 2.30 19.05

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Merus N.V. and Cambrex Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Merus N.V. 0.00% -24.7% -9.9% Cambrex Corporation 0.00% 12.1% 6.6%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Merus N.V. are 6.4 and 6.4 respectively. Its competitor Cambrex Corporation’s Current Ratio is 3 and its Quick Ratio is 2. Merus N.V. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Cambrex Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Merus N.V. and Cambrex Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Merus N.V. 0 1 4 2.80 Cambrex Corporation 0 1 1 2.50

Merus N.V.’s upside potential currently stands at 41.37% and an $21.8 average target price. Competitively the average target price of Cambrex Corporation is $57.5, which is potential -2.84% downside. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Merus N.V. seems more appealing than Cambrex Corporation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Merus N.V. and Cambrex Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 65.8% and 0% respectively. 30.47% are Merus N.V.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 1% of Cambrex Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Merus N.V. 0% 5.07% 0.51% 28.05% -28.28% 12.5% Cambrex Corporation -3.01% -5.09% 1.69% -1.88% -28.61% 16%

For the past year Merus N.V. was less bullish than Cambrex Corporation.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors Cambrex Corporation beats Merus N.V.

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its lead bispecific antibody candidate is MCLA-128, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials in Europe for the treatment of various solid tumors, including breast, gastric, and ovarian cancers. The company also develops MCLA-117, a bispecific antibody candidate that is expected to commence a Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with acute myeloid leukemia, as well as for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndrome in pre-clinical studies, as well as developing MCLA-158, a bispecific antibody candidate, which is designed to bind to cancer stem cells for the potential treatment of colorectal cancer. Its pre-clinical bispecific antibody candidates include MCLA-134 and MCLA-145, as well as other early research projects. The company has a strategic collaboration with Incyte and ONO Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. to develop bispecific antibody candidates based on Biclonics technology platform. Merus N.V. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands.

Cambrex Corporation, a life sciences company, provides various products and services for the development and commercialization of new and generic therapeutics worldwide. The companyÂ’s products comprise active pharmaceutical ingredients and pharmaceutical intermediates that are used in the production of prescription and over-the-counter drug products, as well as other fine chemicals. It serves generic drug companies; and companies that discover and commercialize small molecule human therapeutics. The company sells its products directly, as well as through independent agents. Cambrex Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in East Rutherford, New Jersey.