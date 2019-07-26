Merus N.V. (MRUS)’s Financial Results Comparing With bluebird bio Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE)

We are comparing Merus N.V. (NASDAQ:MRUS) and bluebird bio Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Merus N.V. 14 0.00 N/A -1.21 0.00 bluebird bio Inc. 135 151.08 N/A -11.36 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Merus N.V. and bluebird bio Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Merus N.V. and bluebird bio Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Merus N.V. 0.00% -26.6% -10.7% bluebird bio Inc. 0.00% -34% -28.5%

Liquidity

Merus N.V.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 6.8 and 6.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor bluebird bio Inc. are 9.3 and 9.3 respectively. bluebird bio Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Merus N.V.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Merus N.V. and bluebird bio Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Merus N.V. 0 1 4 2.80 bluebird bio Inc. 0 2 2 2.50

The average price target of Merus N.V. is $21.8, with potential upside of 38.41%. Competitively bluebird bio Inc. has an average price target of $164.4, with potential upside of 17.40%. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Merus N.V. is looking more favorable than bluebird bio Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 66.7% of Merus N.V. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of bluebird bio Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 30.47% of Merus N.V.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, bluebird bio Inc. has 0.7% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Merus N.V. -2.4% -15.81% 17.27% 0.73% -19.48% -1.07% bluebird bio Inc. -5.78% -18.58% -7.96% -1.19% -31% 25.84%

For the past year Merus N.V. had bearish trend while bluebird bio Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Merus N.V. beats on 5 of the 9 factors bluebird bio Inc.

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its lead bispecific antibody candidate is MCLA-128, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials in Europe for the treatment of various solid tumors, including breast, gastric, and ovarian cancers. The company also develops MCLA-117, a bispecific antibody candidate that is expected to commence a Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with acute myeloid leukemia, as well as for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndrome in pre-clinical studies, as well as developing MCLA-158, a bispecific antibody candidate, which is designed to bind to cancer stem cells for the potential treatment of colorectal cancer. Its pre-clinical bispecific antibody candidates include MCLA-134 and MCLA-145, as well as other early research projects. The company has a strategic collaboration with Incyte and ONO Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. to develop bispecific antibody candidates based on Biclonics technology platform. Merus N.V. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands.

bluebird bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates include Lenti-D that is in phase II/III clinical studies for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare hereditary neurological disorder; and LentiGlobin, which is in four clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia, and severe sickle cell disease. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is bb2121, a chimeric antigen receptor T cell product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma. bluebird bio, Inc. has a strategic collaboration with Celgene Corporation to discover, develop, and commercialize disease-altering gene therapies in oncology; Kite Pharma, Inc. to develop and commercialize second generation T cell receptor (TCR) product candidates against an antigen related to certain cancers associated with the human papilloma virus; and Medigene AG for the research and development of TCR product candidates directed against approximately four antigens for the treatment of cancer indications. The company was formerly known as Genetix Pharmaceuticals, Inc., and changed its name to bluebird bio, Inc. in September 2010. bluebird bio, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.