Merus N.V. (MRUS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Athenex Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX)

Merus N.V. (NASDAQ:MRUS) and Athenex Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Merus N.V. 14 0.00 N/A -1.21 0.00 Athenex Inc. 13 20.11 N/A -1.80 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Merus N.V. and Athenex Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Merus N.V. 0.00% -26.6% -10.7% Athenex Inc. 0.00% -81.6% -55.8%

Liquidity

Merus N.V. has a Current Ratio of 6.8 and a Quick Ratio of 6.8. Competitively, Athenex Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.3 and has 2.7 Quick Ratio. Merus N.V.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Athenex Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Merus N.V. and Athenex Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Merus N.V. 0 1 4 2.80 Athenex Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Merus N.V. has a 41.47% upside potential and an average price target of $21.8. Competitively Athenex Inc. has an average price target of $20, with potential upside of 0.10%. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Merus N.V. is looking more favorable than Athenex Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Merus N.V. and Athenex Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 66.7% and 32%. Merus N.V.’s share owned by insiders are 30.47%. Competitively, Athenex Inc. has 9.9% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Merus N.V. -2.4% -15.81% 17.27% 0.73% -19.48% -1.07% Athenex Inc. 7.93% 21.49% 14.08% 15.96% -18.44% 10.48%

For the past year Merus N.V. has -1.07% weaker performance while Athenex Inc. has 10.48% stronger performance.

Summary

Merus N.V. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Athenex Inc.

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its lead bispecific antibody candidate is MCLA-128, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials in Europe for the treatment of various solid tumors, including breast, gastric, and ovarian cancers. The company also develops MCLA-117, a bispecific antibody candidate that is expected to commence a Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with acute myeloid leukemia, as well as for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndrome in pre-clinical studies, as well as developing MCLA-158, a bispecific antibody candidate, which is designed to bind to cancer stem cells for the potential treatment of colorectal cancer. Its pre-clinical bispecific antibody candidates include MCLA-134 and MCLA-145, as well as other early research projects. The company has a strategic collaboration with Incyte and ONO Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. to develop bispecific antibody candidates based on Biclonics technology platform. Merus N.V. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands.

Athenex, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its Orascovery product candidates include Oraxol, an oral dosage form, which is in a Phase III trial in metastatic breast cancer for the treatment of advanced gastric cancer; Oratecan, an anticancer agent that is in a Phase 1 study for the treatment of colorectal, lung, ovarian, cervical, pancreatic, upper gastrointestinal, and brain cancer; Oradoxel, an anticancer agent, which is in a Phase 1 clinical study in the treatment of breast, prostate, gastric, head and neck, and lung cancer; and Oratopo, an anticancer for the treatment of cervical, ovarian ,and lung cancer. The company also develops KX-01, a compound, which is in Phase 3 study for the treatment of for actinic keratosis; and KX-02 for the treatment of gliomas. The company was formerly known as Kinex Pharmaceuticals LLC and changed its name to Athenex, Inc. in August 2015. Athenex, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in Buffalo, New York.