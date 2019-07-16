Merus N.V. (MRUS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Arcus Biosciences Inc. (NYSE:RCUS)

This is a contrast between Merus N.V. (NASDAQ:MRUS) and Arcus Biosciences Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Merus N.V. 14 0.00 N/A -1.21 0.00 Arcus Biosciences Inc. 10 42.46 N/A -2.21 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Merus N.V. and Arcus Biosciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Merus N.V. (NASDAQ:MRUS) and Arcus Biosciences Inc. (NYSE:RCUS)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Merus N.V. 0.00% -26.6% -10.7% Arcus Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -22.7% -19.5%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Merus N.V. is 6.8 while its Current Ratio is 6.8. Meanwhile, Arcus Biosciences Inc. has a Current Ratio of 12.9 while its Quick Ratio is 12.9. Arcus Biosciences Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Merus N.V.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Merus N.V. and Arcus Biosciences Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Merus N.V. 0 1 4 2.80 Arcus Biosciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The average target price of Merus N.V. is $21.8, with potential upside of 38.32%. Meanwhile, Arcus Biosciences Inc.’s average target price is $20, while its potential upside is 136.97%. Based on the results shown earlier, Arcus Biosciences Inc. is looking more favorable than Merus N.V., analysts belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 66.7% of Merus N.V. shares are owned by institutional investors while 50.1% of Arcus Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 30.47% of Merus N.V.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.4% of Arcus Biosciences Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Merus N.V. -2.4% -15.81% 17.27% 0.73% -19.48% -1.07% Arcus Biosciences Inc. -11.71% -22.28% -12.81% -20.64% -37.99% -9.66%

For the past year Merus N.V.’s stock price has smaller decline than Arcus Biosciences Inc.

Summary

Arcus Biosciences Inc. beats Merus N.V. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its lead bispecific antibody candidate is MCLA-128, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials in Europe for the treatment of various solid tumors, including breast, gastric, and ovarian cancers. The company also develops MCLA-117, a bispecific antibody candidate that is expected to commence a Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with acute myeloid leukemia, as well as for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndrome in pre-clinical studies, as well as developing MCLA-158, a bispecific antibody candidate, which is designed to bind to cancer stem cells for the potential treatment of colorectal cancer. Its pre-clinical bispecific antibody candidates include MCLA-134 and MCLA-145, as well as other early research projects. The company has a strategic collaboration with Incyte and ONO Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. to develop bispecific antibody candidates based on Biclonics technology platform. Merus N.V. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapies in the United States. It is developing various products for treating solid tumors, including AB928, an adenosine receptor antagonist that is in Phase I clinical trial; AB680, a CD73 inhibitor; AB122, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is Phase I clinical trial; and AB154, an anti-TIGIT antibody. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Hayward, California.