Merus N.V. (MRUS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Alector Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC)

We are contrasting Merus N.V. (NASDAQ:MRUS) and Alector Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) on their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Merus N.V. 14 0.00 N/A -1.21 0.00 Alector Inc. 20 52.50 N/A -0.76 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Merus N.V. and Alector Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Merus N.V. 0.00% -26.6% -10.7% Alector Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Merus N.V.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 6.8 and 6.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Alector Inc. are 6.1 and 6.1 respectively. Merus N.V. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Alector Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Merus N.V. and Alector Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Merus N.V. 0 1 4 2.80 Alector Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

The average target price of Merus N.V. is $21.8, with potential upside of 38.24%. Competitively the average target price of Alector Inc. is $27, which is potential 24.88% upside. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Merus N.V. is looking more favorable than Alector Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 66.7% of Merus N.V. shares are owned by institutional investors while 45.7% of Alector Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 30.47% of Merus N.V.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 8.1% of Alector Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Merus N.V. -2.4% -15.81% 17.27% 0.73% -19.48% -1.07% Alector Inc. 7.27% -11.58% 19.62% 0% 0% 21.28%

For the past year Merus N.V. had bearish trend while Alector Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Alector Inc. beats Merus N.V.

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its lead bispecific antibody candidate is MCLA-128, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials in Europe for the treatment of various solid tumors, including breast, gastric, and ovarian cancers. The company also develops MCLA-117, a bispecific antibody candidate that is expected to commence a Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with acute myeloid leukemia, as well as for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndrome in pre-clinical studies, as well as developing MCLA-158, a bispecific antibody candidate, which is designed to bind to cancer stem cells for the potential treatment of colorectal cancer. Its pre-clinical bispecific antibody candidates include MCLA-134 and MCLA-145, as well as other early research projects. The company has a strategic collaboration with Incyte and ONO Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. to develop bispecific antibody candidates based on Biclonics technology platform. Merus N.V. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands.