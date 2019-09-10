Merus N.V. (MRUS) and Xenetic Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIO) Comparing side by side

Both Merus N.V. (NASDAQ:MRUS) and Xenetic Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIO) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Merus N.V. 14 0.00 N/A -1.07 0.00 Xenetic Biosciences Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -13.64 0.00

Demonstrates Merus N.V. and Xenetic Biosciences Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Merus N.V. and Xenetic Biosciences Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Merus N.V. 0.00% -24.7% -9.9% Xenetic Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -93.9% -67.1%

Liquidity

Merus N.V.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 6.4 and 6.4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Xenetic Biosciences Inc. are 1.6 and 1.6 respectively. Merus N.V. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Xenetic Biosciences Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Merus N.V. and Xenetic Biosciences Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Merus N.V. 0 1 4 2.80 Xenetic Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Merus N.V.’s upside potential is 32.12% at a $21.8 average price target.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Merus N.V. and Xenetic Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 65.8% and 10.2% respectively. 30.47% are Merus N.V.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 10.2% of Xenetic Biosciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Merus N.V. 0% 5.07% 0.51% 28.05% -28.28% 12.5% Xenetic Biosciences Inc. -16.61% -77.97% -85.76% -90.2% -93% -87.75%

For the past year Merus N.V. has 12.5% stronger performance while Xenetic Biosciences Inc. has -87.75% weaker performance.

Summary

Merus N.V. beats on 7 of the 7 factors Xenetic Biosciences Inc.

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its lead bispecific antibody candidate is MCLA-128, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials in Europe for the treatment of various solid tumors, including breast, gastric, and ovarian cancers. The company also develops MCLA-117, a bispecific antibody candidate that is expected to commence a Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with acute myeloid leukemia, as well as for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndrome in pre-clinical studies, as well as developing MCLA-158, a bispecific antibody candidate, which is designed to bind to cancer stem cells for the potential treatment of colorectal cancer. Its pre-clinical bispecific antibody candidates include MCLA-134 and MCLA-145, as well as other early research projects. The company has a strategic collaboration with Incyte and ONO Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. to develop bispecific antibody candidates based on Biclonics technology platform. Merus N.V. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands.

Xenetic Biosciences, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, research, and development of biologic drugs and orphan oncology therapeutics. Its lead proprietary technology is PolyXen, a platform technology for biologic drug delivery. The companyÂ’s lead drug candidate is XBIO-101, a small-molecule immunomodulator and interferon inducer for the treatment of progesterone receptor negative endometrial cancer and triple negative breast cancer. It also develops OncoHist for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia. The company has a research, development, license, and supply agreement with Shire plc to develop SHP656, a polysialylated recombinant (rFVIII) protein to treat hemophilia; and a collaborative research and development license agreement with PJSC Pharmsynthez to develop, commercialize and market PulmoXen for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, as well as Xemys for the treatment of multiple sclerosis. Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.