Merus N.V. (MRUS) and TrovaGene Inc. (NASDAQ:TROV) Contrasting side by side

Merus N.V. (NASDAQ:MRUS) and TrovaGene Inc. (NASDAQ:TROV) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Merus N.V. 14 0.00 N/A -1.07 0.00 TrovaGene Inc. 3 23.12 N/A -8.48 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Merus N.V. and TrovaGene Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Merus N.V. and TrovaGene Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Merus N.V. 0.00% -24.7% -9.9% TrovaGene Inc. 0.00% -145.6% -109%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Merus N.V. are 6.4 and 6.4 respectively. Its competitor TrovaGene Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.8 and its Quick Ratio is 3.8. Merus N.V. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than TrovaGene Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Merus N.V. and TrovaGene Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Merus N.V. 0 1 4 2.80 TrovaGene Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Merus N.V.’s upside potential is 42.67% at a $21.8 average price target. TrovaGene Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $14 average price target and a 621.65% potential upside. The data provided earlier shows that TrovaGene Inc. appears more favorable than Merus N.V., based on analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Merus N.V. and TrovaGene Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 65.8% and 8%. Merus N.V.’s share owned by insiders are 30.47%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.1% of TrovaGene Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Merus N.V. 0% 5.07% 0.51% 28.05% -28.28% 12.5% TrovaGene Inc. -9.33% -30.56% -49.28% -58.09% -59.26% -44.5%

For the past year Merus N.V. has 12.5% stronger performance while TrovaGene Inc. has -44.5% weaker performance.

Summary

Merus N.V. beats on 6 of the 9 factors TrovaGene Inc.

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its lead bispecific antibody candidate is MCLA-128, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials in Europe for the treatment of various solid tumors, including breast, gastric, and ovarian cancers. The company also develops MCLA-117, a bispecific antibody candidate that is expected to commence a Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with acute myeloid leukemia, as well as for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndrome in pre-clinical studies, as well as developing MCLA-158, a bispecific antibody candidate, which is designed to bind to cancer stem cells for the potential treatment of colorectal cancer. Its pre-clinical bispecific antibody candidates include MCLA-134 and MCLA-145, as well as other early research projects. The company has a strategic collaboration with Incyte and ONO Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. to develop bispecific antibody candidates based on Biclonics technology platform. Merus N.V. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands.

Trovagene, Inc., a molecular diagnostic company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary molecular genetic detection technology for use in pharmaceutical development, clinical research, and medical testing in various clinical disciplines in the United States. The company intends to enhance the treatment outcomes for cancer patients through its proprietary technology to detect and quantitatively monitor circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) using urine or blood samples. It offers Precision Cancer Monitoring (PCM) platform, which provides cancer monitoring by tracking and quantifying levels of ctDNA from either urine or blood samples, as well as intends to offer clinical information beyond the current standard of care. The company also provides assays for the BRAF, KRAS, and epidermal growth factor receptor oncogenes; and engages in developing mutation coverage for other cancers, such as lung and colorectal cancers, as well as targeting clinically validated resistance mutations for gene rearrangements, including ALK, RET, and ROS. In addition, it offers laboratory developed tests for pharmaceutical companies and third party laboratories. The company has a license agreement with Nerviano Medical Sciences to develop and commercialize therapeutic candidate PCM-075. The company was formerly known as Xenomics, Inc. and changed its name to Trovagene, Inc. in January 2010. Trovagene, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.