Merus N.V. (MRUS) and Stemline Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:STML) Comparing side by side

Merus N.V. (NASDAQ:MRUS) and Stemline Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:STML), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Merus N.V. 14 0.00 N/A -1.21 0.00 Stemline Therapeutics Inc. 13 102.35 N/A -3.00 0.00

In table 1 we can see Merus N.V. and Stemline Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Merus N.V. 0.00% -26.6% -10.7% Stemline Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -123.6% -96.7%

Liquidity

6.8 and 6.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Merus N.V. Its rival Stemline Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3 and 3 respectively. Merus N.V. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Stemline Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Merus N.V. and Stemline Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Merus N.V. 0 1 4 2.80 Stemline Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Merus N.V.’s upside potential is 38.32% at a $21.8 average price target. Meanwhile, Stemline Therapeutics Inc.’s average price target is $29, while its potential upside is 123.08%. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Stemline Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Merus N.V.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 66.7% of Merus N.V. shares and 56.8% of Stemline Therapeutics Inc. shares. 30.47% are Merus N.V.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, Stemline Therapeutics Inc. has 8.4% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Merus N.V. -2.4% -15.81% 17.27% 0.73% -19.48% -1.07% Stemline Therapeutics Inc. -7.74% 3.93% 29.36% 10.15% -25.24% 53.05%

For the past year Merus N.V. has -1.07% weaker performance while Stemline Therapeutics Inc. has 53.05% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Merus N.V. beats Stemline Therapeutics Inc.

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its lead bispecific antibody candidate is MCLA-128, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials in Europe for the treatment of various solid tumors, including breast, gastric, and ovarian cancers. The company also develops MCLA-117, a bispecific antibody candidate that is expected to commence a Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with acute myeloid leukemia, as well as for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndrome in pre-clinical studies, as well as developing MCLA-158, a bispecific antibody candidate, which is designed to bind to cancer stem cells for the potential treatment of colorectal cancer. Its pre-clinical bispecific antibody candidates include MCLA-134 and MCLA-145, as well as other early research projects. The company has a strategic collaboration with Incyte and ONO Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. to develop bispecific antibody candidates based on Biclonics technology platform. Merus N.V. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands.

Stemline Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercialization of proprietary oncology therapeutics in the United States. The company develops SL-401, a targeted therapy directed to the interleukin-3 receptor (IL-3R), which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm, myeloproliferative neoplasms, and acute myeloid leukemia; and in Phase I clinical trial in combination with other agents for patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma. It also develops SL-801, a novel oral small molecule reversible inhibitor of a tumor-promoting nuclear transport protein, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid and hematologic cancers; and SL-701, an immunotherapy that is in Phase II clinical trial to attack brain cancer. In addition, it develops SL-501, a next generation IL-3R-targeted therapy that is in preclinical development. Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in New York, New York.