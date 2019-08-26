Merus N.V. (MRUS) and Spero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) Contrasting side by side

Merus N.V. (NASDAQ:MRUS) and Spero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Merus N.V. 14 0.00 N/A -1.07 0.00 Spero Therapeutics Inc. 11 14.74 N/A -2.18 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Merus N.V. and Spero Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Merus N.V. 0.00% -24.7% -9.9% Spero Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -34.5% -31.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Merus N.V. is 6.4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 6.4. The Current Ratio of rival Spero Therapeutics Inc. is 17.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 17.5. Spero Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Merus N.V.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Merus N.V. and Spero Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Merus N.V. 0 1 4 2.80 Spero Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Merus N.V. has a 38.24% upside potential and a consensus price target of $21.8. Meanwhile, Spero Therapeutics Inc.’s average price target is $27, while its potential upside is 179.50%. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Spero Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Merus N.V.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Merus N.V. and Spero Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 65.8% and 53.1%. Insiders owned roughly 30.47% of Merus N.V.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 23.71% of Spero Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Merus N.V. 0% 5.07% 0.51% 28.05% -28.28% 12.5% Spero Therapeutics Inc. -0.95% -11.87% -4.77% 9.14% -5.63% 68.94%

For the past year Merus N.V. has weaker performance than Spero Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Spero Therapeutics Inc. beats Merus N.V. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its lead bispecific antibody candidate is MCLA-128, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials in Europe for the treatment of various solid tumors, including breast, gastric, and ovarian cancers. The company also develops MCLA-117, a bispecific antibody candidate that is expected to commence a Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with acute myeloid leukemia, as well as for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndrome in pre-clinical studies, as well as developing MCLA-158, a bispecific antibody candidate, which is designed to bind to cancer stem cells for the potential treatment of colorectal cancer. Its pre-clinical bispecific antibody candidates include MCLA-134 and MCLA-145, as well as other early research projects. The company has a strategic collaboration with Incyte and ONO Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. to develop bispecific antibody candidates based on Biclonics technology platform. Merus N.V. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands.

Spero Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections in the United States. It is developing SPR994, an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic for use in adults to treat MDR gram-negative infections; SPR741 that has completed Phase I clinical trial to treat MDR gram-negative infections in the hospital setting; SPR206, an agent that is in preclinical development stage to disrupt the outer membrane of gram-negative bacteria; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of pulmonary non-tuberculous mycobacterial infections. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.