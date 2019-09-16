Merus N.V. (MRUS) and Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNNA) Contrasting side by side

We will be comparing the differences between Merus N.V. (NASDAQ:MRUS) and Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNNA) as far as institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Merus N.V. 15 0.00 N/A -1.07 0.00 Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -3.41 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Merus N.V. and Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Merus N.V. and Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Merus N.V. 0.00% -24.7% -9.9% Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -181.5% -60.3%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Merus N.V. is 6.4 while its Current Ratio is 6.4. Meanwhile, Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.6 while its Quick Ratio is 2.6. Merus N.V. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Merus N.V. and Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Merus N.V. 0 1 4 2.80 Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Merus N.V.’s average target price is $21.8, while its potential upside is 31.48%. Meanwhile, Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s average target price is $3, while its potential upside is 344.51%. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Merus N.V.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Merus N.V. and Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 65.8% and 70.7% respectively. Insiders owned 30.47% of Merus N.V. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 5.3% of Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Merus N.V. 0% 5.07% 0.51% 28.05% -28.28% 12.5% Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. -0.19% -10.95% -56.84% -68.4% -94.73% -65.95%

For the past year Merus N.V. had bullish trend while Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Merus N.V. beats Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its lead bispecific antibody candidate is MCLA-128, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials in Europe for the treatment of various solid tumors, including breast, gastric, and ovarian cancers. The company also develops MCLA-117, a bispecific antibody candidate that is expected to commence a Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with acute myeloid leukemia, as well as for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndrome in pre-clinical studies, as well as developing MCLA-158, a bispecific antibody candidate, which is designed to bind to cancer stem cells for the potential treatment of colorectal cancer. Its pre-clinical bispecific antibody candidates include MCLA-134 and MCLA-145, as well as other early research projects. The company has a strategic collaboration with Incyte and ONO Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. to develop bispecific antibody candidates based on Biclonics technology platform. Merus N.V. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands.

Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes topical products for medical dermatology and aesthetics markets in North America. The companyÂ’s lead product candidates include SNA-120, a TrkA inhibitor, which is in Phase 2b clinical development for the treatment of pruritus, itch, and neurogenic inflammation associated with psoriasis; and SNA-125, a dual JAK3/TrkA inhibitor that is in pre-clinical study for the treatment of atopic dermatitis, psoriasis, and pruritus. It also develops SNA-001, a photoparticle therapy, which is in pivotal clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris and the reduction of unwanted light-pigmented hair. The company was formerly known as Sienna Labs, Inc. and changed its name to Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. in February 2016. Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, California.