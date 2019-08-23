Merus N.V. (MRUS) and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Contrasting side by side

Merus N.V. (NASDAQ:MRUS) and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Merus N.V. 14 0.00 N/A -1.07 0.00 Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. 348 4.43 N/A 20.54 14.84

In table 1 we can see Merus N.V. and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Merus N.V. (NASDAQ:MRUS) and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Merus N.V. 0.00% -24.7% -9.9% Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 29.2% 21.4%

Liquidity

Merus N.V.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 6.4 and 6.4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 4.6 and 4 respectively. Merus N.V. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Merus N.V. and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Merus N.V. 0 1 4 2.80 Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 2 1 2.33

Merus N.V. has an average price target of $21.8, and a 29.38% upside potential. Competitively the consensus price target of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $425.25, which is potential 45.80% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. looks more robust than Merus N.V. as far as analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 65.8% of Merus N.V. shares and 73.9% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Merus N.V.’s share owned by insiders are 30.47%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 20% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Merus N.V. 0% 5.07% 0.51% 28.05% -28.28% 12.5% Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.83% -3.73% -10.57% -27.42% -17.97% -18.4%

For the past year Merus N.V. has 12.5% stronger performance while Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -18.4% weaker performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Merus N.V.

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its lead bispecific antibody candidate is MCLA-128, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials in Europe for the treatment of various solid tumors, including breast, gastric, and ovarian cancers. The company also develops MCLA-117, a bispecific antibody candidate that is expected to commence a Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with acute myeloid leukemia, as well as for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndrome in pre-clinical studies, as well as developing MCLA-158, a bispecific antibody candidate, which is designed to bind to cancer stem cells for the potential treatment of colorectal cancer. Its pre-clinical bispecific antibody candidates include MCLA-134 and MCLA-145, as well as other early research projects. The company has a strategic collaboration with Incyte and ONO Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. to develop bispecific antibody candidates based on Biclonics technology platform. Merus N.V. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for the treatment of serious medical conditions worldwide. Its products include EYLEA injection for the treatment of neovascular age-related macular degeneration, diabetic macular edema, and macular edema following retinal vein occlusion; Praluent injection, an adjunct to diet and tolerated statin therapy for the treatment of adults with heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia or clinical atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease; and ARCALYST injection for the treatment of cryopyrin-associated periodic syndromes, including familial cold auto-inflammatory syndrome and muckle-wells syndrome in adults and childrenÂ’s. It also markets Kevzara injection for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis in adults; and ZALTRAP, an injection for intravenous infusion, which is used in combination with 5-fluorouracil, leucovorin, and irinotecan for the treatment of metastatic colorectal cancer. The company also develops EYLEA, trap-based clinical product that is in Phase III study for the treatment of neovascular glaucoma. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration agreement with Sanofi for the development of antibody-based clinical products comprising Praluent, Sarilumab, Dupixent, REGN2810, REGN3500, and REGN3767; Bayer HealthCare LLC for the development of Nesvacumab/aflibercept, which is used in ophthalmology; and with Teva and Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation for developing Fasinumab, an antibody to nerve growth factor. It also has collaboration agreements with Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. to advance CRISPR/Cas gene-editing technology for in vivo therapeutic development; and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to develop treatments combating infectious diseases. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Tarrytown, New York.